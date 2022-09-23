The Chevy Trailblazer and Equinox are both SUVs that offer similar things. Both have room for many people and cargo, with impressive fuel economy numbers. They both have a sleek style that makes them unique in their class.

The question is, how do you choose the right one for you?

Let’s look at how these two vehicles compare on the road and what you should consider when choosing between Trailblazer and Chevy Equinox for sale near me.

Chevy Equinox For Sale Near Me Vs. Trailblazer Features Comparison

Engine & Performance

Engines are among the most significant differences between the 2022 Chevy Trailblazer and the 2022 Chevy Equinox. The Trailblazer engine provides better fuel economy, while the Equinox’s engine delivers more power and torque. There are two types of all-wheel drive options for both SUVs(AWD OR FWD), with the Trailblazer towing up to 1,000 pounds and the Equinox pulling up to 1,500.

Featured Technologies

You’ll find Chevy’s Infotainment 3 system in both SUVs, including a 7-inch touchscreen, a Wi-Fi® hotspot, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capabilities. Higher-end Equinox and Trailblazer trim come with a Bose® sound system, 8-inch touchscreen, and built-in Amazon Alexa. Some Equinox trims feature a navigation system.

Safety

Chevy Safety Assist is standard on the new Chevrolet Trailblazer and the new Chevrolet Equinox. As part of this suite of driver assistance technologies, both SUVs offer Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, IntelliBeam® Auto High Beam Assist, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Forward Collision Alert, and Following Distance Indicator. In either model, teen driver technology can assist your new drivers in learning safe driving habits.

The SUVs also come standard with Real Vision Cameras and Rear Seat Reminders. Also, both models have a rear cross-traffic alert, a lane change alert with a side blind zone alert, and a blind spot warning system.

Cargo Space And Interior Features

You may be able to find the cargo space that is right for you in the 2022 Chevy Equinox and Trailblazer based on their unique characteristics. There is a total of 63.9 cubic feet of cargo volume in the Equinox when the rear seats are folded down. When the rear seats are folded down, the Trailblazer offers slightly less cargo space – 54.4 cubic feet. You can also adjust the reversible cargo floor up and down.

Your comfort is a top priority with both Chevy SUVs. With either model, you’ll find power front seats, heated leather-wrapped steering wheels, and adjustable lumbar support in the driver’s seat.

Exterior Styling

Although they share many safety features, have similar engines, and are similar in size, the 2022 Chevrolet Equinox and 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer look very different from the outside. In addition to its legendary off-road capability, the Trailblazer features a rugged exterior design. You can even order the Trailblazer in a two-tone color scheme. Equinox offers an upscale and elegant look for compact SUVs.

Summary

Embrace every opportunity with a 2022 Chevy Trailblazer or Equinox. In both Chevy SUVs, you’ll find seating for five people, standard safety technology, and an exceptional design. However, it is more likely that consumers will prefer the chevy equinox for sale near me. Its bigger size and additional interior space will make it more practical than the Trailblazer’s small, easy-to-drive size.