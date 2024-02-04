Dog owners know that their pets love toys of all kinds. Soft stuffed toys, bouncing balls, and munchable bones are all on the menu for our beloved pooches. But all too often, we tend to forget that these toys need some maintenance. We should at least be cleaning our dog’s toys every once in a while.

Regularly cleaning dog toys is super crucial for a couple of reasons. First, those toys can be a playground for nasty germs and grime that could lead to infections or other health hiccups. And second, it’s about keeping the rest of your space clean. A clean toy means less dirt and fewer uninvited germs spreading around your home. So, keeping those toys clean is not just about sparkle – it’s about keeping your dog healthy and happy.

Knowing Your Dog Toys

Now, not all toys are created equal, and they definitely don’t all clean up the same way. So, let’s explore the different types of dog toys and their cleaning needs:

Plush Toys: These are the soft, cuddly companions that often end up being dragged around every nook and cranny. They can be a magnet for dirt and slobber.

Rubber Toys: These bouncy delights are usually tougher and more resilient, often used for chewing and interactive play.

Nylon Toys: Durable and often designed for the enthusiastic chewer, these toys can withstand a lot of wear and tear.

Cleaning Dog Toys

Now, let’s dive into the nitty-gritty of getting those toys from grimy to gleaming. Each type of toy has its own specific way it should be cleaned.

Plush Toys

Preparation: Give the toy a once-over. Remove any loose parts or strings to prevent any accidental swallowing.

Cleaning: Plush toys generally do well in the washing machine. Pop them in a pillowcase or a laundry bag, set the washer to a gentle cycle, and use a pet-safe, hypoallergenic detergent.

Drying: After the spin cycle, you can either air dry the toys or use a dryer on a low-heat setting. Just make sure they’re completely dry to avoid any mouldy surprises.

Rubber Toys

Preparation: Check the toy for any cracks or tears where bacteria might be growing.

Cleaning: Soak the rubber toys in a mixture of warm water and a pet-safe cleaning agent. You can use a toothbrush to scrub the nooks and crannies, especially those grooves where gunk loves to hide.

Drying: After a thorough rinse, pat the toys dry and leave them out to air dry completely.

Nylon Toys

Preparation: Inspect the toy for any sharp edges or significant wear and tear.

Cleaning: Nylon toys can handle a good scrub. Use a brush and a solution of warm water mixed with a pet-safe detergent to clean them.

Drying: Rinse thoroughly to remove any soap residue and dry them well. Nylon dries pretty fast, but make sure it’s completely dry before handing it back to your dog.

Pet-Safe Cleaning Agents

When choosing cleaning agents, it’s crucial to pick products that are non-toxic and free from harsh chemicals. Here are some pet-friendly options for you to choose from:

1. Nature’s Miracle Stain & Odour Remover

This product is a go-to for pet owners. It’s known for its bio-enzymatic formula, which effectively tackles stains and odours at their source, making it fantastic for cleaning plush toys or freshening up rubber and nylon toys. It’s also safe for pets and homes, ensuring that your cleaning session leaves no harmful residues behind.

2. Seventh Generation Free & Clear Laundry Detergent

For those plush toys that need a spin in the washing machine, this detergent is a safe bet. It’s hypoallergenic (perfect for hypoallergenic breeds like Maltese puppies), fragrance-free, and made with plant-based ingredients. It’s gentle on the toys and safe for your furry friend, ensuring that those cuddly toys come out clean and chemical-free.

3. Simple Green Bio Dog Stain & Odour Remover

This product is a handy ally for tackling tough stains and odours on rubber and nylon toys. It uses safe bacteria to eliminate odours and is non-toxic, ensuring that your pet’s toys are free from harmful chemicals. It’s also versatile and can be used on bedding and other surfaces, making it a great all-rounder for pet-related cleaning.

4. Baking Soda

For a simple, natural cleaning solution, you can’t go wrong with baking soda. It’s great for scrubbing toys, deodorising, and even absorbing moisture. You can make a paste with water for a gentle scrub or sprinkle it on, let it sit, and then rinse off for a natural clean.

5. White Vinegar

Another pantry staple, white vinegar is fantastic for cleaning and deodorising dog toys. It’s a natural disinfectant, which means it’s effective at killing germs without the nasties. You can dilute it with water and use it to soak or wipe down toys, ensuring they’re not just clean but also free from lingering odours.

When using any cleaning product, even those labelled as ‘natural’ or ‘pet-safe,’ it’s crucial to follow a few safety steps:

Always Rinse Thoroughly: No matter how safe a cleaner is claimed to be, always rinse toys thoroughly after cleaning. This ensures that no cleaning agent residue is left behind.

Test a Small Area First: If you’re using a new product, test it on a small, inconspicuous area of the toy first to make sure it doesn’t cause any damage.

Air Dry Completely: After cleaning, make sure toys are completely dry before giving them back to your pet. This prevents mould and mildew growth, keeping your pet safe and healthy.

By choosing the right products and following these safety steps, you can ensure that your pet’s toys aren’t just clean, but also safe and enjoyable for them.

Toy Maintenance Tips

Keeping toys clean is one thing, but ensuring they last while being safe is another. Here are some pro tips:

Regular Check-Ups: Regularly inspect the toys for any signs of wear and tear. A little stitch in time can save the toy (and you don’t want your dog swallowing any bits!).

Rotation: Keep a rotation of toys. This not only keeps your dog intrigued but also reduces the wear and tear on individual toys.

Storage: Store the toys in a clean, dry place. A dedicated toy bin can prevent them from becoming tripping hazards or collecting dust.

Conclusion

Remember that a clean toy is more than just pleasing to the eye – it’s about ensuring your dog’s health and happiness. Here’s to happy cleaning and even happier playing!