Managing a business can be hard work, as it’s often far too easy for a company to suffer from stagnation due to a few poor business decisions. It’s especially challenging for companies yet to be tried and tested in a competitive industry.

You’ll find that managing a successful company is all about laying a foundation and working toward goals, even if progress might be slow. The idea is to build brand loyalty and visibility as much as possible to help increase the odds of success through word of mouth. Here’s an easy-to-follow list of tips to help new business owners guarantee brand loyalty.

1. Be smart with your marketing tactics

While you can focus on a marketing campaign and convince people to click on your ads, what happens after they click? They end up on your landing page, which is poorly optimized and designed for most startups. Few are willing to stomach a poorly designed site, even if potential customers want to buy your products and services.

As such, ensure that you optimize your website and business logo with the help of skilled professionals. It doesn’t take much to hire experts from a reputable graphic design studio to help ensure your business website gets the treatment it needs. If ever you feel it doesn’t matter, keep in mind that most people give a business website about ten to fifteen seconds to catch their attention. If your site cannot (or worse, it fails to load within that time), your abandonment rate is the only metric that’s going to rise.

2. Be fair and respectful to your employees

Did you think that brand loyalty only counts for your clients and potential supporters? Brand loyalty also matters to your employees, as a disgruntled worker can cause far more trouble than an angry customer. It’s vital to take good care of your employees, as they will be sure to pay it forward to your clients. It’s time to take the old adage “the customer is always right” and toss it into the bin where it belongs. Take care of your employees, and they will do the same for your customers. If you want to satisfy your customers and increase brand loyalty, you start from the inside with your staff.

3. Be willing to delegate tasks—including yours

New company owners habitually try to get involved with every aspect of their company. While some might see it as noble, it’s ultimately inefficient and doesn’t help anyone. It’s crucial to be willing to delegate tasks, even if it means not having a hand in how things turn out. If you don’t trust your employees to get the job done, they likely won’t be happy with you as a boss. You’ll have to depend on people with equal responsibilities across the board to guarantee brand loyalty. It will also ensure you get enough time to rest.

Establishing brand loyalty has just as much to do with your employees as with your clients. Building your brand with intelligent marketing and proper treatment of your staff will get you far.