As the name suggests, an electrical audit is an assessment of a property’s electricity usage with the aim of identifying measures that will improve energy efficiency and curb energy wastage.

Whether it be in your home or commercial property, an electrical audit will help you determine where electricity is wasted and identify energy efficiency measures that can help you reduce your electricity bills.

Replace Your Conventional Water Heater with A Tankless Water Heater

Storage water heaters heat water continuously even when it’s not needed, so they are not as energy-efficient as tankless units. Tankless water heaters only heat water when it’s needed, making them more energy efficient than traditional-style storage water heaters. According to the EPA, tankless water heaters can be 24%-34% more energy efficient than traditional-style storage water heaters.

Turn Off Lights When Not in Use

This may seem like a no-brainer, but lights that stay on even when they’re not in use can add to your bill over time. Whether it be in your home or office, make sure you turn off lights when not in use. You should also turn off electronics that aren’t in use. This includes stereo systems, TVs, coffee makers, computers, and phone charges.

Switch to LEDs to Conserve Electricity

While this might seem like a small change, switching to LED bulbs can save you a lot of money in the long run. LED light bulbs use up to 90% less energy than traditional incandescent bulbs. Furthermore, LED light bulbs last up to 25 times longer than incandescent bulbs. If you’re still using old incandescent light bulbs, call an experienced electrician in Garland to help you upgrade to LEDs and save more electricity.

Buy More Energy Efficient Appliances

Modern appliances with energy star ratings are more efficient than older models. According to the EPA, appliances with energy star ratings use 10%-50% less electricity than appliances without energy star ratings.

Energy star ratings range from A to G, with A being the most energy efficient and G the least efficient.

When it’s time to replace household appliances such as refrigerator and washing machine, make sure you buy energy-efficient appliances and save on electricity.

If you’re not sure about the right energy star rating to choose, consult with a professional electrician in Garland.

Take Shorter Showers

Water heating accounts for roughly 10 -20% of an average household’s water bill. Try to cut your shower time by a minute or two, and you could save over $50 a year. This habit will also help you save gallons of water.

