Nothing is as comfortable and timeless in summer as a crew neck t-shirt. It’s that one garment that you can rely on for hot sweltering days and cooler nights, and it’s pretty easy to style and looks good on anyone.

With the summer getting into the full swing, we’ve prepared a few ideas for getting that perfect summer look with your favorite (or new) crew neck tee!

Classic James Dean

You absolutely need at least one classic summer look, and nothing beats the James Dean formula of a white crew neck and blue jeans. It works on everyone, highlights the best of your body, and can become your go-to for pretty much anything, from hanging out at an outdoor cafe to going to a concert to grabbing lunch at the park.

The beauty of this look is that it doesn’t require any actual styling or pairing of colors, as it looks perfect as it is.

Wear your favorite sneakers, canvas sneakers, or Birkenstocks for hot days.

Smart casual for the win

If you’re invited to a soiree at someone’s backyard or need a staple look for your summer meetings, look no further than a nice fitted crew neck t-shirt and dressy trousers. These can be slacks, chinos, cropped, or even pleated pants as long as they work for you and you feel comfy.

Choose classic neutral colors if you’re not feeling super adventurous, or experiment with something more daring like purple or mustard yellow when you want to stand out.

90s inspiration

We love a look that keeps us warm and represents one of the coolest decades ever. How? Simply wear your favorite crew neck tee layered with an unbuttoned shirt!

This gives you endless options to experiment with colors, patterns, and fabrics and helps project a laid-back attitude and your willingness to take chances!

For the ultimate 90s look, pair this with cargo pants and chunky boots!

Layers, layers

A crew neck is the absolute best way to layer a summer outfit. You may remember that it started as an undershirt after all.

So when you’re looking to create that layered look, forget button-downs and opt for a tee. You can add a zip-up hoodie or flannel shirt for cooler nights, a blazer for smart-casual events, and a puffer vest for those exciting weekend hikes in nature.

This look works with shorts, jeans, chinos, cargo pants, and of course, your favorite sneakers, sandals, or espadrilles depending on the occasion.

Embrace athleisure

Okay, it would be criminal, not to mention how comfortable tees are! That’s why whenever you need something to lounge around the house or go hang out at your friend’s house, wear your beloved oversized tee and joggers (or a fitted combo if thats’ your preference!).

This is also an excellent outfit for traveling, whether for long-haul flights or road trips!

Opt for soft, smooth fabrics and enough elasticity to be comfortable whatever the plan is!

Don’t be afraid of color

Lastly, remember that it’s summer, and don’t be afraid to make a statement with a bold-colored crew neck tee!

It’s so much fun, especially for casual situations, to experiment with different shades and forget the boring ol’ blacks and greys, at least for a while.

The same goes for fun patterns like stripes that elevate your look from “meh” to “vow.”

If you’re a fan of graphic tees, choose subtle ones and avoid them altogether for formal settings.

All in all, let your imagination run wild, and if you find it challenging to make the best decisions, a friend or a department store consultant will be happy to help!