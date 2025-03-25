Redwood fencing is renowned for its natural beauty, durability, and ability to enhance any outdoor space. Choosing the right style of redwood fence can significantly impact both the aesthetics and functionality of your yard. Here, we explore three popular redwood fence styles—Dog-Ear Good Neighbor, Cap and Trim, and Board-on-Board Overlap—that add elegance and strength to your property.​

The Dog-Ear Good Neighbor redwood fence panel style is a prevalent design in California, appreciated for its simplicity and cost-effectiveness. This style features alternating panels, ensuring both neighbors enjoy the finished side of the fence, promoting harmony and visual appeal. The “dog-ear” refers to the trimmed corners at the top of each board, adding a subtle decorative touch. Constructed with sturdy redwood, this fence offers natural resistance to decay and insects, ensuring longevity with minimal maintenance. ​

Cap and Trim Fence

An upgrade from the basic Dog-Ear design, the Cap and Trim fence introduces a refined aesthetic with the addition of a top “cap” board and vertical “trim” pieces. This design provides a uniform appearance on both sides, enhancing the fence’s elegance and making it a true “good neighbor” option. The cap board not only adds a decorative element but also protects the end grains of the pickets from moisture, extending the fence’s lifespan. The trim offers a seamless and polished look, making this style a worthwhile investment for those seeking enhanced curb appeal.

Board-on-Board Overlap Fence

For homeowners seeking maximum privacy and a robust structure, the Board-on-Board Overlap fence is an excellent choice. This design involves overlapping vertical redwood boards, eliminating gaps and ensuring complete privacy. The overlapping boards also accommodate wood’s natural expansion and contraction, reducing the likelihood of warping over time. Combining the Board-on-Board style with Cap and Trim elements further elevates the fence’s appearance, offering a sophisticated and sturdy barrier that stands the test of time. ​

Summary

Investing in custom redwood fence panels allows you to tailor your property’s boundaries to your aesthetic and functional preferences. Whether you opt for the classic Dog-Ear Good Neighbor design, the refined Cap and Trim style, or the comprehensive privacy of a Board-on-Board Overlap fence, redwood’s natural durability and beauty will undoubtedly enhance your yard’s elegance and strength.