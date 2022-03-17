Today, dental crowns are gaining importance. Dental crowns are famous for giving a person a great smile. However, there’s much more that they can do. These tools aren’t just used as dental caps for providing a smile makeover, but they can also help repair the teeth that could just get removed.

Today, patients and their dentists choose dental crowns because it’s robust compared to restorative and cosmetic dental treatments. You can check out Surprise Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics to know more about it.

Some of the advantages of dental crowns are:

1. Saves a damaged tooth

Tooth decay, stress, and trauma can cause havoc on the outer tooth. At times, when the tooth gets broken and weak, the dentist is left with two choices. Either the dentist should opt-in for a dental crown to save it or extract the tooth. When the dentist chooses to save the damaged tooth, they first clean it and then prepare for the crown. When the dental crown gets installed, it can reinforce the tooth and make it a firm, healthy tooth. And gradually, the patient can have a fully functioning tooth.

2. They can secure the dead tooth from falling apart

The infection caused by the tooth pulp is called pulpitis. It can cause the inner tooth to die. The irreversible ones don’t go away. The dentist can treat the irreversible pulpitis using a root canal. First, they seal the tooth using a filling, and second, they cover the tooth using a crown. And once the root canal gets completed, the dentist can restore the tooth in a couple of days.

3. It’s an excellent tool to protect the teeth of people who have a history of tooth decay

Any tooth that got treated several times can make good use of the dental crown. Rather than using the dental onlay or a filling, the dentist can protect the tooth issue using a dental cap. The cap works by covering the total teeth and developing a barrier between the vulnerable tooth and the remaining part of the mouth. This barrier can help a person stay away from harmful acids, bacteria, starch, and sugars from contacting the tooth.

4. It’s an excellent cosmetic treatment

The dental caps can correct several teeth imperfections. It can help to cover chipped, discolored, crooked teeth. Hence, when you use a dental crown, it can cover the smile. The crowns also close the gaps within the teeth by encasing the tiny teeth and appearing them bigger. Hence, dental crowns are a modern cosmetic treatment for many.

5. It’s usually permanent

In dental restorations, the crowns are much stronger and more durable than the fillings, onlays, and inlays. In comparison to the various other cosmetic treatment, the crowns prove to be robust and a durable choice. It can also outperform dental bonding and veneers.

These are some of the advantages of dental crowns. It’s best to check with your dentist first and opt-in for it so that you stand clear of the treatment modality.

