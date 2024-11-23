Many people think DJing would be a fun and exciting job. They would get to play music they love while meeting lots of new people. Before jumping into this career, a person will need equipment. Which items do people often overlook when putting together a DJ toolkit?

Cables and Power Adapters

A person might start looking for turntables for a DJ and other large equipment. They forget about the little items that make their job much more manageable. Cables and power adapters are two such items. An excellent example of an often-forgotten item is a laptop power adapter. No DJ wants to have their laptop die midway through an event because they forgot this essential item. Other cables and power adapters to include in this toolkit are USB cables, hardware cables, and XLR cables.

Headphones

Every DJ needs a quality pair of headphones. Most professionals carry two pairs to ensure they always have a working device. When packing headphones, place them in a box to prevent damage during transport. For those who use wireless Bluetooth headphones, ensure the headphones are charged and a good battery backup is available.

Spare USB Drive

Having a spare USB drive on hand is critical. If the laptop has a technical issue and will not work, the USB drive ensures the event continues without delay. Always test these devices before an event to ensure they work as expected.

Phone Charger

Always carry a charging adapter for a smartphone. Nobody wants to find their phone battery is low and they don’t have a way to charge it. The smartphone may need to download a new track using a hotspot, capture event pictures, or jot down notes. The phone may also be a portable DJ if the controller stops working. Without a phone charger, the music won’t continue for long.

DJ Bag

DJs need a quality bag to carry their equipment and protect it from harm. This bag should have multiple pockets and sections to ensure all tools can be transported quickly and easily. A standard luggage bag is inappropriate for this purpose, as it doesn’t offer the necessary level of protection.

Extension Socket

Image showing up to the event only to find the venue lacks the appropriate power supply sockets. While this is rarely an issue, it does occasionally come up. A DJ must be prepared for this and have an extension socket to power all equipment. Invest in a quality extension socket to ensure a short circuit does not harm the DJ equipment.

Earplugs

DJs need earplugs to protect their hearing. Many events are extremely noisy, and the noise level can surpass 110 dB. Don’t head to the nearest big box store and pick up a pair of earplugs. Invest in a custom pair to ensure your hearing remains safeguarded regardless of how loud it gets at the event.

A DJ should include several other items in their toolkit. They need a water bottle to remain hydrated throughout the event, which reduces the risk of losing their voice. DJs should always have business cards to pass out to event guests and possibly gain new customers. A headphone aux is always beneficial, and the DJ should have snacks if the event continues longer than expected. Gaffer tape is another item every DJ should carry.

While a person can host an event without these items, experienced DJs say they are priceless. Spend time building a quality toolkit and every event will go smoothly from start to finish. The DJ will be in high demand because they appear professional in every situation.