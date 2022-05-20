Your indoor home environment is crucial because it significantly contributes to the level of comfort you get when you are at home. The state of air within your house should be at an optimum state whereby you can breathe it comfortably and enjoy the aura of fresh and sufficiently flowing air that you don’t struggle to breathe. Since it is sometimes impossible to naturally have an environment that is constantly free of pollutants, the necessity of air purifiers comes to be.

What is the essence of air purifiers?

Air has different components that include water moisture, dust particles, and microscopic debris. Breathing air with high levels of these components can be uncomfortable and can compromise the preferred state of your home’s internal environment. Air Purifiers are designed to purify the air within your indoor home environment so that you can breathe clean air that is free of toxins, dust particles, and debris.

Air purifiers are the right device to keep the air free of particles and debris, but this raises another question. Do air purifiers dry out air?

Do air purifiers dry out air?

Much as you would want clean air, you also need it with the right amounts of moisture for unstrained breathing. As the name suggests, air purifiers aren’t designed to dry air but rather to rid it of particles that could hinder your breathing comfort. White umbrella air purifiers help remove dust, pollen, dander, and allergen from the air. Essentially, air purifiers are the devices responsible for cleaning the air in homes.

For optimal indoor air conditions, you may need a dehumidifier to keep the humidity levels of the air in your house at comfortable levels. If you feel that the humidity levels in your house are higher than needed, a dehumidifier is an ideal device for you in this case. If you want a device that can clean and keep the humidity levels in your home in check, you can opt for a refrigerated air conditioner.

Refrigerated air conditioners with the “dry mode” setting will clean your air and keep the humidity levels in check. However, the main issue with many households is the extent of purity of the air within their home. Air purifiers are designed to ensure that air that passes through them is perfectly purified and traps all pollutants down to the tiniest.

Do air purifiers cause allergies?

Air purifiers don’t cause allergies. They do the opposite such that they trap the components of air that cause allergies. Having an air purifier helps keep the air clean and pure, keeping you and your family free from allergies, dry throat and mouth, and breathing discomfort.

Air purifiers are indeed the ideal option for keeping your air clean and free of pollutants, especially if you live in densely populated areas such as cities and industrial areas and areas with strong winds and dust such as the countryside.

However, it is necessary to know that sitting or sleeping next to an air purifier can cause and worsen allergies. That is because when you sit or sleep next to an air purifier, you will be positioning yourself along the pathway that unclean air is getting pulled into the system. Therefore, you should keep an air purifier at an isolated but open location.

Do air purifiers control humidity?

Air purifiers only purify the air and they have no mechanism within them that can affect the extent of moisture in the air. They only serve to trap and hold pollutants within the air and let the air get out on the other side clean but with the same extent of moisture. Since the humidity level in the air is the measure of how dry the air is, air purifiers play no part in drying air because they don’t control the levels of water vapor in the air.

Air purifiers play an important role in ridding the air of pollutants such as tinny debris, pollen, dust, spores, and allergens. Air purifiers, however, do not control the levels of humidity in your home’s internal environment. Hence, they don’t influence the extent of dryness of the air within your home environment.