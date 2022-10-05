Trimming your dog’s nails is critical for its health. Growing too long could lead to pain and other severe conditions, such as spine and posture issues. Your fur babies will have difficulty walking, limiting your dog’s ability to move around.

Some dogs need to be nail trimmed once a month, while others can take more than two months without trimming. Active dogs can wear their nails, so you won’t need to cut them as often as other dogs. On the other hand, most dogs require regular nail trimming.

But how do you trim your dog’s nails? Here is a guide to help you in cutting and treating your dog’s nails.

Touch your dog’s paws often

Touching your dog’s paws creates a special connection between you. Your dog will begin to trust you more as it helps them feel relaxed. It’s best to start in their early years to become accustomed to it.

When you start trimming their nails, hold the paws as you work. That’ll make you avoid cutting the quick – a soft flesh at the end of the toe. This part can cause severe bleeding, so it’s best to protect it.

Use a suitable nail clipper for your dog

Trimming your dog’s nails can be easy with the right tools. Using nail clippers for humans doesn’t work as their nails aren’t flat. They are also thicker and more complex, making them difficult to cut.

If you’re planning to use scissors, you should think again, as this could inflict severe injuries on your dog.

Instead, get a nail clipper designed for dogs. They are built to handle dogs’ nails and avoid hurting their paws.

However, be sure to get the right size, as they come in various sizes. Some are designed for small dogs, while others are for bigger ones.

Make yourself and your dog comfortable

Making yourself and your dog comfortable before and during the process is critical. Your dog can sense your feelings. If they noticed that you were a little shaky or unconfident regarding the procedure, they’d try to run away and hide from you.

Aside from mastering nail trimming skills, it would help if you also build your self-esteem. When your dog sees that you are confident, they can trust you.

The most common position is to put your dog on your lap while you work your way to their nails. However, you can also sit on the floor next to your pet for easier access to their toenails.

Even though your dogs aren’t nervous, we recommend talking to them softly to keep them calm. It’ll give them peace of mind, knowing everything is taken care of.

Trim the dewclaws, too

Dewclaws are the remnants of the fifth toe. They are usually in the high part of their feet. Some dogs don’t have these because it’s common to remove them after birth for many breeds.

It’s best to trim those, too, because they can cause injury while playing outside. Similar to toenails, they can quickly get longer. When hit, it could result in pain or bleeding.

Don’t forget to trim little by little to keep your dog from panicking.

Give a reward or treats

Nail trimming can be fun for your dogs. Since they love activities and getting rewards after they accomplish a task, you can turn nail trimming into one of the activities. This not only makes them happy but also introduces it as a routine.

You can give them their favorite snacks as a reward. You can give them treats to keep your dogs cool if it’s hot. They’ll be happier and can cope with the heat.

The reward will motivate them to participate more when trimming their nails. They’ll also become more obedient in other dog grooming activities you have for them.

When they get nervous in the middle of the process, you can give them treats to keep them calm. Toys are also fine but make sure that they don’t run around with them.

When To Go To The Pros

Doing nail trimming in your house saves you money and can build up your skill. However, it could also hurt your dog if you’re not careful enough. Of course, we don’t want to put our dogs in danger.

If you’re not confident enough and think you don’t have enough skills, it’s best to let the pros trim your fur baby’s nails. You should also let the pros handle it when your dog isn’t cooperative after you did almost everything to calm them.

So, before trimming your dog’s nails, practice your skills, be confident and patient, and make your dog more comfortable and cooperative.