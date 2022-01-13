Cancer has been affecting our society for a long time. As many as 10 million or more people die because of cancer each year. In the past few years, the number of people diagnosed with cancer has also increased tremendously. That is why Jamie Holgate wants to say no to alcohol and raise funds to contribute to cancer research.

In January, Jamie Holgate joined the campaign for Dryathlon by ditching alcohol for the entire month. This fundraiser event is organized by Cancer Research UK and is a great way to support studies to fight cancer. Moreover, you can also control your drinking habits while offering your support. So, all the money that you normally spend on alcohol in a month can directly go for cancer research. You will be surprised by how much you can help with this little step.

According to research, one in every two persons is likely to get cancer in their lifetime. So, more research on cancer can save many lives in the future. Participating in Dryathlon this month can help you make your contribution towards fighting cancer. Also, while you give up alcohol, you can discover an alternative alcohol-free drink this month. Imagine how many lives you can save with your little step. It is truly magnificent how a small move can contribute greatly to society.

Jamie Holgate has always been involved in various charity events. He does not hesitate in taking the first step to motivate others. Therefore, he has already created his Giving Page on Cancer Research, UK. Now, you can support him and the research on cancer by making donations on it. You can go to the page and fill out your personal details such as name, phone number, email, address, etc. You can also choose the name you want to put on the donation page and also a little message that you would like to send along with your donation. You can select the amount of your choice, and that’s it. You will contribute to one of the most important charities this year with these little steps.

Dryathlon is an event organized by Cancer Research UK. The aim is to involve a lot of participation and beat cancer together. In order to participate, you can sign up so you can receive your Giving Page and the fundraising pack. By making the first donation, your page will already be active. Once you have your page ready, you can share it with your friends, family, or on social media pages to promote donations. As a part of this fundraising, you give up alcohol to show your support and save that money for the donation. This can be a nice way to try out some non-alcoholic beverages this month. If you don’t want to go through this long process, you can also directly go to the Giving Page of Jamie Holgate and support him now. All the money collected through this fundraising will be used for cancer research.

There is also a Facebook page dedicated to this event so you can join it to see other Dryathletes and keep your motivation up. It is possible to get some temptations during your dry month, especially if there is a party or get-together. So, staying connected with people doing the same thing helps in keeping the motivation levels up. Besides, if you participate in the no-alcohol month, you also cut a lot of calories from your diet. It also helps in keeping the energy levels up. Moreover, alcohol is known to cause almost seven types of cancers, so having a dry month can definitely reduce the risks.

Jamie Holgate is truly a promoter of important social causes and is always taking steps to bring a positive change in society. That is why he didn’t hesitate to create his Giving page and make the first contribution to kickstart the fundraising. If you want to support Jamie Holgate in his effort to support cancer, all you need to do is go to his Giving page and make your contribution. There is no limit to how much you can contribute. Every little offering counts and can assist in cancer research.

It can be a great start to your new year that can be good for your physical and emotional health. Leaving alcohol and giving back to society in some form can greatly affect your health in many ways. So, participating in this charity event can be an amazing way to begin your journey in 2022. This will lay the right foundation, and things will only get better from here. Don’t wait any longer! Support Jamie Holgate and support cancer research. Together, we can all bring a big difference.

Show your support by making a donation to Jamie Holgate’s Dryathlon giving page: https://bit.ly/JamieHolgateDryathlon