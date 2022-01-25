When a home is foreclosed on or a tenant leaves a rental property, the occupants may leave behind a mess. Cleaning up this mess falls on the owner, the property manager, or another party. Each situation differs in terms of what has been left behind. Some people leave behind any trash accumulated as they packed up their belonging, while others leave items they no longer want. They feel whoever is taking over the property can deal with the mess. If you have been tasked with cleaning one of these properties, you need a plan for doing so quickly and efficiently.

A quick turnaround time ensures the owner can begin making money from the property again. They cannot sell or rent the property until the mess has been cleaned up. At this time, many individuals call for a Dumpster Rental to help them remove any debris as they work to make the property livable once again. How can the dumpster rental help smooth this process?

Creating a Plan

Prior to doing any work on the home, a person must know what they are dealing with and plan accordingly. Determine the size of the property and how much waste and debris may need to be removed. This information is needed to determine which size dumpster to rent. Furthermore, the individual must ensure the property is accessible to the dumpster rental provider and there is a place where the dumpster can be set to allow easy loading of the debris and waste.

Determine if this is a project that you can take on or if professionals will need to be called in. This depends on the extent of the damage and the number of items that must be removed. Many people find they can tackle this job on their own, but others choose to call a junk removal provider. If a person chooses to do the job without help, determining if they will haul the items away in a vehicle or hire a dumpster rental will be important. What are the benefits of hiring a dumpster?

Time

People must know how much time they have to clean the property. When the job must be done immediately, as a new tenant or owner is waiting to take possession, many people turn to a junk removal provider. They bring in a team to do the work by the established deadline. This ensures the property owner isn’t losing money because they tried to do the work themselves.

If the person cleaning the property isn’t rushed, they can choose between hauling away the trash themselves or bringing in a dumpster rental. When making this determination, they need to consider the number of trips to the landfill that will be needed and how long each trip takes, as this could significantly add to the time needed to complete the project. A dumpster rental saves time, as those removing the debris only have to walk outside to dispose of items going to the landfill.

Money

While it may seem cost-effective to do this project without hiring a junk removal provider or a dumpster rental, people often overlook the hidden costs of doing so. For example, a person must figure out how many hours it will take to properly clean the property. They need to obtain multiple quotes from junk removal providers to get an estimate of how much it will cost to have someone else handle the task.

Many people find the cost of a junk removal service is beyond their reach, as it could add up to $1,000 or more. As a result, they need to consider the other two options. Calculate how many hours you believe the project will take. Then calculate how many hours will be spent traveling back and forth to the landfill. Now add these two figures together and multiply the number of hours by your hourly wage and that gives a better idea of how much it will cost to do the work on your own. Don’t forget to factor in the wear and tear on your vehicle if you do choose this option because that wear and tear add to the overall cost.

The third option involves taking the first calculation from above and multiplying it by your hourly wage. Add to this the cost of a dumpster rental. Quite a few people find renting a dumpster serves as the cheapest option, particularly when they are cleaning a medium or large home or dealing with a commercial building cleanout. Be sure to factor in the cost of disposing of any hazardous materials.

Hazardous Materials

A property owner or manager must determine how best to handle hazardous materials, as they are not permitted in dumpster rentals or many landfills. For example, the owner might discover asbestos in the home when they go to make repairs after having the property damaged by the prior owner when the home was foreclosed on. This material remains a concern in homes built before the 1980s. Lead paint serves as another concern in these homes, as it was frequently used in homes constructed prior to 1978. Neither of these items can make their way into a dumpster rental for safety reasons.

Chemicals left behind by the home’s former occupant may include antifreeze, chlorine, insecticides, and solvents. They must be disposed of properly, and they cannot go into a dumpster. The same holds for animal droppings which may spread respiratory diseases. When renting a dumpster for this purpose, ensure you know what you are allowed to put in the bin and what must be disposed of using other methods.

A dumpster rental remains the best option for most people who find themselves in a situation where they must clean a foreclosure or rental property. Contact a dumpster rental provider today to learn more about this option and how it will benefit you. The sooner you get the property cleaned, the sooner you can move on with life. Don’t overlook this option for cost reasons, as you may find you save money by going this route. You won’t know until you check it out.