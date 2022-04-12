There is absolutely nothing better than having a bunch of cute little puppies and a proud doggy mother, right? It is hard to relate to this if you have not bred your dog before. It is a natural process of giving birth to puppies in an artificially controlled process. There are many pros and cons of dog breeding; there are also several things to keep in mind before you can go through the process. If you are a dog owner and are planning to breed your dog this year, this article will help you. It is particularly applicable for first-timers who have no prior knowledge.

Suitability

Analyze the suitability of the female dog or bitch before you consider going for a breeding process. Not all female dogs show the same temperament and health parameters. Therefore, check the health status of your bitch, and undergo a series of tests prescribed by your vet. If required, you may seek consultation from the vet regarding its suitability.

Apart from health, another important criterion is age. With increasing age, the bitch can be at higher risk to develop complications and health-related issues during pregnancy. So, it is better to mate your bitch once they are 1 year old in age.

If only, the bitch qualifies these criteria, they will be eligible for a successful breeding process.

Resources

Starting from looking after the pregnant bitch to finding homes for the small ones, you will need to be a part of a fully committed process. You need to make sure that you have enough time to devote to this process. In certain cases, there can be serious complications such as the pregnant dog being unable to produce as much milk as required by the newborns.

In that case, you have to make sure that you can make arrangements for a foster mother at the earliest. You may also need to use premium quality products that may replace the mother milk. Hence, it is going to be an expensive and time-consuming affair.

Selecting a stud

The stud should be very carefully checked for its health records and pedigree. Its pedigree should match that of your female dog. It is best to go for pure breeds to be more predictable and surer compared to a crossbreeding scenario.

Breeders

Once you are clear about the above-mentioned criteria, you are ready to go for the breeding process. This is where you need to contact a potential breeder located around you or even beyond.

Closing remarks

There are certain myths associated with dog breeding as well. One of the most famous is that female dogs have shorter life spans when they are bred. Although the dog may be prone to certain diseases and health issues (if proper care is not provided), there is no strong evidence confirming that breeding may lead to early deaths. Dog breeding is a fully committed process that may consume you a little too much considering the cost, post-birth care, patience and resources required, etc. However, it is surely worth it when you see the little munchkins crawling to their mother and you at the end of the day.