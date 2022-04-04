Dysphagia is a swallowing disorder characterized by stretching or weighting first the oropharynx and then the esophagus, thereby causing gastroesophageal reflux. This reflux can lead to heartburn, choking, pneumonia, velopharyngeal insufficiency (which makes it impossible to pronounce “s” consonants), and failure to thrive in infants.

Apart from this, the most common problem faced by dysphagia-related patients is difficulty in swallowing and feeding disorders. This is a severe disease that can break a person’s life. However, it is curable with early screening, best treatment, and therapies.

How does Dysphagia Affect An Individual?

A person suffering from dysphagia finds it hard to eat and swallow any food. The commonly known feeding and swallowing disorders are the results of dysphagia. There are many causes of dysphagia. Its causes are either psychological, mechanical, or both. However, the biggest cause is due to an illness.

There are a lot of prevalent diseases and conditions that may cause the problem. For example, it can be due to an overgrowth in the oropharynx (throat) due to allergies and tumors from the middle ear or jawbone abnormalities. This condition is called “Swallowing disorder” or “Swallowing Disorder.”

Treatment Process of Dysphagia

There are different treatments for dysphagia. One of the most effective treatments in such conditions is therapies and persistent practice under professional guidance. Here are some of the most popular and effective treatments for dysphagia:

Swallowing therapy

This is an important aspect of the treatment. It is important to follow the instructions on how to swallow correctly to protect the patient’s health. An expert like Cleveland Feeding and Swallowing Center is devoted to helping individuals facing such swallowing and feeding disorders.

Diagnosis And Thorough Assessment Of Patients

Standard assessment includes history taking and physical examination. It helps determine if there is anything that would affect the ability to swallow. The physician will also ask about any current prescription drugs or any food allergies that patients may have and their medical history.

Postural drainage (a physical therapy)

This involves manual manipulation of patients by a professional therapist for about 20 minutes a day, up to three times a week for about six weeks. This helps improve intra-thoracic pressures, respiratory function, and general thoracic strength and can help make swallowing easier for patients with dysphagia.

Causes for Swallowing Disorder

Any disease that involves the patient’s inability to swallow may lead to dysphagia. It can be due to irritation within the throat or other parts of the oropharynx. The patient may experience problems swallowing even though there is no pain in the throat or other parts of the oropharynx.

The presence of food particles in teeth (cavities) can cause choking while eating too fast, especially if high-calorie foods are eaten at one time, such as a sandwich and then a soft drink.

Additionally, an abnormality in the jawbone (mandible) will also lead to eating disorders and dysphagia.

Dysphagia is a critical condition that requires some special treatments. Treatment involves medical professionals and pharmaceuticals- especially those medicines that require a prescription. Patients with swallowing disorders need to be assessed, and they have to be monitored regularly to keep the disease at bay.