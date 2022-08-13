Knowing you’ve found the one person you want to commit to spending your life with is an incredible feeling. But that elation can quickly turn when starting to choose your engagement ring. There are so many different factors to consider, and all the choices and decisions can be overwhelming if you don’t know what you’re looking for.

Taking time to understand all the different considerations and factors can help reduce and erase the frustration that can pop up. If you’re looking for custom engagement rings in Toronto, there are some things you need to know before you start, especially if knowing the ins and outs of jewelry isn’t your forté. Here’s what you need to know before purchasing an engagement ring.

The 4Cs

Hearing about the 4Cs and actually knowing what they stand for and mean are entirely different things. The 4Cs of diamond quality is the method for determining the quality of a diamond and is universally recognized. It stands for color, clarity, cut, and carat weight.

Color refers to the lack of color. Clarity refers to the absence of blemishes or inclusions. Carat weight measures the weight of a diamond. Cut refers to how well a diamond’s facets interact with the light.

While each of the 4Cs contributes to the overall beauty of a diamond, another thing to note is that many experts say that out of the 4Cs, it’s best to prioritize cut. A low-quality cut can affect the diamond’s ability to mirror light, strongly affecting its brilliance and sparkle.

Shape

The shape of a diamond can be confused with the cut, but these are very different things. The cut is responsible for the shine and beauty of a diamond, while the shape is the overall shape of the stone and gives it its style. Popular shapes include the traditional round shape, the more modern square or princess, and fancy shapes. Fancy shapes include pear, cushion, marquise, and heart.

There’s No Set Amount

If you Google how much money you’re supposed to spend on an engagement ring, you’re going to get many different answers, all claiming theirs is the definitive rule. Ultimately, it comes down to what’s best for you as partners. For some people, spending more on the engagement ring might be the right choice, while for others, it’s the wrong choice.

This is one of the reasons trends are turning towards having discussions about getting engaged and the ring beforehand. Marriage is about working together as a team, so getting on the same page as a couple early and making a decision you’re both happy with is a good sign.

You Can Change it Later

If you can’t afford the ring of your dreams, fear that your style might change, or you’re worried about matching it to your wedding band, just remember, updating your engagement ring over time is not uncommon.

In fact, many couples choose to update or upgrade their ring to mark an anniversary, update the look or celebrate different stages of life.

Use our guide to understand what information you should be aware of before starting your engagement ring search.