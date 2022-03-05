An agile methodology like scrum puts the responsibility of the project on self-managing teams. Scum is an extremely interdependent process. The team needs to work together and fulfill individual roles to ensure the success of the scrum process. The positions of leadership in the teams rest on the scrum masters, project managers, and product owners. The company depends mostly on these positions to steer each team into creating a satisfactory end result. If one is taking CSPO® training, one should be aware of all the responsibilities and expectations from a product owner. If one is successful as a product owner by fulfilling the basic expectations, it is much likely that they would be able to advance quite fast in their careers.

The most important job as a CSPO® is to communicate with the clients. The product owner is the connection between the development teams and the customer. It is expected of a product owner to help create a scrum process that adheres to the vision of the customer for their project. If they fail to communicate properly with clients, they would be unable to explain to the development teams the expectations from the project. This makes the scrum process extremely confusing and futile. Impressing the customer is obviously very important for the profit of every company and without a product owner’s ability to understand the customer.

Represent the teams-

The product owner is the link between the development teams and the clients or the corporate members of the company. At CSPO® training, they are also taught how to faithfully represent the scrum team to these figures of authority. They are expected to understand the capabilities of a scrum team and represent them accurately. It is the job of a product owner to set the standards in cases of unrealistic expectations and demands. They also represent the interests of the team to the corporate stakeholders in instances of low budgets or impossible time frames.

Set priorities-

The biggest job of a product owner is to order the product backlog during the scrum process. This means the product owner sets the order of priority of completing each task during project development. To do so, they are expected to be intimately aware of the progress of the project and the issues that might or might not have arisen during development. To know the priorities of tasks required by the project so that the development is easier and faster is naturally expected of them. Since scrum divides tasks into smaller increments, determining this order is very important and is taught in CSPO® training in great detail.

Oversee the team-

A responsibility the CSPO® shares with the csm is to oversee the team. They make sure that scrum principles are being followed by each member of the team from a project perspective. To ensure agile is being consistently used to ensure the success of the project is the responsibility of a CSPO®. Thus they have to be present consistently and be an integral part of the process.