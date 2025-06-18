Skye at Holland, a luxury condominium within Singapore’s District 10 provides the best living. The project was created in partnership with CapitaLand, UOL, SingLand along with Kheng Leong, this 99-year leasehold development has 680 units spread across two 40-story towers that are scheduled to be completed in 2030. In close proximity to Holland Village, it delivers high-end style and high-speed connectivity. Prices start at $2700 per sq ft. It’s a great option for those who want a high-end, vibrant life in a prime area.

Just 410m away from Holland Village MRT, Skye provides seamless commutes. High-quality schools such as Nanyang Primary and modern amenities provide for families as well as professionals. With a chic design, advanced technology, and lush green areas, Skye at Holland creates an unforgettable urban experience. Skye at Holland is ideal for buyers looking for an elegant high-end, connected, and luxurious property in Singapore’s well-known District 10.

Prime Living Features at Skye at Holland:

1. Prestigious Location

Skye at Holland is located in an elite district 10 close to Holland Village. The area is brimming with fashionable restaurants, cafes and boutique shops. Residents live in a lively high-end, luxurious community. One Holland Village adds premium retail in close proximity to.

It’s easy to fall in love with this place. Take a stroll to trendy cafes or shops. All the upscale shops and restaurants are within walking distance. This is what creates Skye at Holland an absolute top.

2. Seamless Connectivity

Holland Village MRT is only 410m away. It connects directly to the Circle Line to allow for quick journeys. Buona Vista MRT and the PIE expressway are within reach. The commute is quick and easy.

The process of getting around is simple. You can reach the CBD within 20 minutes. Students and professionals can move effortlessly. This makes Skye at Holland a prime option.

3. Luxury Amenities

Skye features fitness centers, infinity pools and lush green spaces. The playgrounds and pavilions are a great way to enhance the social aspect of living. These spaces combine style and comfort in a perfect way. Every little detail enhances the experience of living.

Living here is extremely enjoyable. Relax at the pool, or exercise every day. Children can play safely. These amenities create Skye at Holland a luxurious sanctuary.

4. Smart Home Systems

The units are equipped with smart technology to provide modern convenience. Control lighting, security and cooling through apps. The high-end finishes add style to any home. This technology is ideal for upscale living.

Making use of smart technology is simple. You can adjust your home’s settings simply by pressing. Enjoy comfort every single day. This is what makes Skye at Holland a prime luxurious residence.

5. Vibrant Lifestyle

Holland Village offers diverse dining and entertainment choices. From hawker stalls and a variety of gourmet eateries, it’s bustling. The nearby Botanic Gardens add green charm. People thrive in this bustling center.

Life here is truly thrilling. Take a bite to eat or walk through parks. Meet friends at trendy spots. This lively scene creates Skye at Holland truly prime.

6. Investment Potential

Skye at Holland starts at S$2,700 per square foot, which is a great value. The location is ideal for an increase in value. Demand for rental yields is high. Investors are attracted by the attractiveness of it.

It is extremely smart to invest in this area. The value of property is likely to increase. People who rent in this area love it. This is what makes Skye at Holland a prime investment option.

Comparing to the Promenade Peak

Let’s talk about Promenade Peak, a District 10 luxurious condominium. The freehold development provides 500 units in three 35-storey towers. Prices start at S$3,000 psf. The freehold status of the project is appealing to buyers who are looking for long-term homes, as opposed to Skye’s 99 year leasehold. In close proximity to Orchard Road, Promenade Peak offers retail excitement, but it is just 800 meters far from Holland Village MRT, less efficient than Skye’s proximity of 410 meters.

Promenade Peak features a sky lounge as well as an infinity pool that emphasize the exclusivity. However, it does not have Skye’s playgrounds for children and a more expensive price. If you’re looking for a luxurious lifestyle with greater connectivity and affordability, Skye at Holland outperforms Promenade Peak, offering a more accessible, vibrant and luxurious living within Singapore’s District 10.

Conclusion

Skye at Holland delivers prime living in District 10. The prestige of the setting, a seamless connection and luxurious amenities make it an elegant oasis. Smart home systems, a lively lifestyle, and investment opportunities make Skye a desirable place to live. In comparison with Promenade Peak, Skye’s affordability and accessibility shine. For professionals, families or investors who want an advanced, connected and elegant residence, Skye at Holland offers an unparalleled urban living experience in Singapore.