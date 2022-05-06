It’s a brand-new entrant into the world of digital currencies. Yet, it has managed to arouse plenty of curiosity and the feeling that it has a great potential to develop into something great!

Now, which cryptocurrency are we talking about? To find out more about this trend click here for ways to make money with crypto.

it is the new cryptocurrency, launched in November 2021 – the Explora Chain (EXPL)!

All about EXPL

Currently, the digital currency has initiated its presale. It should enable crypto holders to take advantage. They may purchase the new coin at a highly affordable rate, in comparison to other cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, Ether, etc. Therefore, presales sell out very rapidly. In fact, crypto enthusiasts always keep their eyes and ears open for presales! This way, they avoid the initial coin offering price hike. The cryptocurrency will come into full display soon.

The presale of EXPL is a recent event, still ongoing. Therefore, investors may use the company’s official website to access it. A submission option on the web pages permits access to a dashboard. The dashboard displays every bit of information about the rising popularity of the online finance industry.

The major goal of Explora Chain is to launch a metaphorical train heading towards the future. This train would prove the revolutionary platform for awarding crypto enthusiasts, passive incomes. Resources for passive income would include futuristic features (Launchpad aimed towards play-to-earn games, Gaming, etc.), staking, and a marketplace suitable for NFTs.

Rapidly advancing technologies, specifically blockchain technology, have served the retainment of interest in video games. EXPL has been quick to notice this, and is, therefore, focusing on the video game industry, albeit with a twist!

Crypto-Native Games

Generally, video games are only for fun. However, the Explora Chain platform will permit players to earn too. It is obviously a tremendous shift from the way online games are ordinarily played.

Additionally, the company aims to offer games that are highly interesting, and distinctive from one another. Thus, the players will have a dual bonus – entertainment, plus earnings in the form of EXPL coins.

The company has taken care to see that these video games will be different from those provided by competitors. Almost every item will have its own creative potential, thanks to Blockchain technology. Furthermore, the platform will be decentralized, permitting everyone to participate.

Therefore, players will be in full control of their own game assets. They are welcome to sell these assets to other players, without any restrictions. They may even exchange these assets for EXPL tokens. Later, the tokens may be converted to cash.

Future of Cryptocurrencies

If one were to take the global population into consideration, then, a very small percentage of it is interested in cryptocurrencies. However, people are becoming more aware and knowledgeable now, thanks to the ongoing pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war. Experts predict that the crypto industry might just treble in size, by 2030. The figure may even reach an astounding $5 billion!

It is because the number of Internet users is growing steadily. In alignment, the crypto marketplaces are also growing. Today, they are almost touching 50. It helps that they receive full support from novel technologies. Therefore, every new entrant to blockchain technology, or the cryptocurrency world, receives such a hearty welcome, as EXPL is experiencing today! In turn, the new entrant promises a robust platform for all kinds of legitimate dealings involving digital currencies.

Benefits of Presales

They have been mentioned earlier, but a couple of examples might serve to enhance understanding. Two cryptocurrencies that have undergone pre-sales include FIL (filecoin) and XTZ (tezos).

FIL

Filecoin (FIL) had its presale, beginning in 2017. By the time the presale concluded, the company had profited by $250 million.

According to CoinMarketCap’s primary listing site, FIL’s worthiness increased by 150% during the first week itself. The value increased from $11.02 to $28.39. By June 2021, it gained a glorious high of $237.24. Thus, the rise was around 4,600%.

XTZ

Tezos (XTZ) also launched its presale in the early months of 2017. Within a span of two weeks, it had profited by $232 million. It qualifies for one of the largest presales in the crypto industry’s history.

The positives about this cryptocurrency, include longevity, security, and the ability for upgrading. The all-time high showed up in October 2021.