The Disney100 Celebration is a once-in-a-lifetime event that celebrates Disney’s one hundred years of entertainment and magic. This celebration is a tribute to all the beloved characters, stories, movies, and music that have brought joy to countless generations around the world.

Through a variety of special events, exclusive merchandise, and exciting interactive experiences, Disney fans can join in the fun and relive the joy of Disney’s iconic legacy. From virtual events to live experiences, the disney100 celebration invites everyone to experience the magic of Disney like never before. Whether you’re an avid Disney fan or want to explore the world of Disney, the Disney100 Celebration has something for everyone.

Illuminated Processional Parade

The Illuminated Processional Parade is one of the most dazzling events and activities featured as part of the Disney100 Celebration. This dazzling event brings together some of the most iconic characters from Disney’s past and present, making it a truly magical experience for all. Led by a spectacularly lit float featuring Cinderella, the parade transports viewers to a world of wonder and enchantment. A beautiful display of lights and music accompanies the procession of beloved Disney characters, from Mickey to Goofy, from Elsa to Anna, and from Aladdin to Genie. As each of them passes by, their stories and characters are represented in this transformative parade.

Musical Performances from Fan-Favorite Disney Characters

From the magical musicals of Cinderella to the toe-tapping beats of Moana, Disney100 is celebrating some of its most beloved characters with amazing musical performances. As part of the Disney100 Celebration, you’ll have the chance to experience the music of our favorite characters live. Watch as your favorite Disney pal takes the stage, singing and dancing their way into your heart. From the lovable Genie of Aladdin to the iconic Olaf of Frozen, you’re sure to be in for a night of magical entertainment.

Fireworks Display

Everyone will be in awe of the vibrant colors and brilliant sparks that light up the night sky. It will be a magical experience, with fireworks of all shapes and sizes that create a mesmerizing mosaic of color and sound. As the sky fills with the sparkling blaze of pyrotechnics, you’ll be immersed in a dream-like state of beauty and wonder, feeling like you’ve stepped into a real-life Disney movie. The Disney100 Celebration’s fireworks display will be an unforgettable experience that will stay with you for years to come.

Special Commemorative Merchandise Available for Purchase

To commemorate this special occasion, Disney is offering exclusive and limited-edition merchandise for purchase that is sure to become a treasured keepsake for years to come. From t-shirts to mugs to even plush toys, you’ll find a variety of items designed to capture the spirit of the celebration. Whether you’re a fan of Mickey Mouse or Cinderella, you’ll be sure to find something special to add to your collection. Best of all, each item purchased is an opportunity to support the Disney100 Celebration and all the wonderful memories it will bring.

Disney Fan Art Contest

The Disney100 Celebration is truly a magical event, and one of its most exciting activities is the Disney Fan Art Contest. This is a perfect opportunity for Disney fans of all ages to flex their creative muscles and show their appreciation for the world of Disney. Whether you’re an aspiring artist, a seasoned veteran, or just a fan looking to express yourself, this is the perfect event for you. Participants are encouraged to draw, paint, or design in any medium they choose, and the top three entries will be awarded amazing prizes.