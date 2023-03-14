Are you considering a career in cosmetology and wondering where the best place to study might be? With so many cosmetology schools in Des Moines, it can be challenging to make the right decision.

Choosing the right cosmetology schools in Des Moines, Iowa is key to setting yourself up for success. After all, this institution will shape your skills as a hair stylist or makeup artist and provide you with extensive knowledge about the industry.

If you are ready to take that first step towards reaching your beauty career goals by attending one of the best cosmetology schools in Des Moines, then read on! In this article, we will outline what you should look for when assessing different programs and how to find the right fit.

1. What to look for when researching cosmetology schools

Check Out the Campus

A great place to start your research into cosmetology schools is by visiting the campus in person. Seeing the facilities and meeting some of the staff will help you get an idea of what it would be like to attend that college and let you know whether or not it’s right for you.

Investigate Program Offerings

Once you have narrowed down your selection, make sure to investigate the program offerings at each school. Find out if they offer different levels of training and what type of certificates they award upon graduation. You should also make sure they have qualified instructors and accurate up-to-date equipment in their classrooms and salons.

Look at Tuition Costs

Tuition costs are always something to consider when researching cosmetology schools, as even small differences in cost can add up over time. Make sure you understand all financial aid options that may be available, such as grants or scholarships that might help reduce tuition costs, since this could make a big difference in the total amount you ultimately pay for your education.

Find Out About Job Placement Assistance

Learning about job placement assistance at each school can help you decide which one will best meet your needs in terms of securing employment once your studies are complete. Many colleges have career services departments that can assist with resume preparation, review listings of current job openings and more.

Read Student Reviews

It’s also important to read reviews from former students who attended each college – either on social media or on sites like Google Reviews or Yelp! Student reviews will give insights into curriculum quality, faculty performance, student life experiences and other aspects of college life that only someone who has experienced it first-hand can provide.

2. The cost of cosmetology school and available financial aid

Going to cosmetology school can be an expensive endeavor. The tuition and fees for cosmetology schools vary from institution to institution, so it’s important to research the cost of your chosen program thoroughly. One positive option is financial aid, which you may qualify for depending on your individual circumstances. Scholarships, grants, and student loans are all options you may want to consider in order to reduce the overall cost of your education. Financial counselors at your chosen school will also be able to provide more detailed advice on how best to make funding your studies possible.

3. What to expect from a cosmetology program

A cosmetology program provides individuals with the skills and knowledge needed to pursue a successful career in the field of beauty services. Students will be trained in a variety of techniques, including hair coloring and styling, facial treatments, makeup application, skin care services, and manicures and pedicures.

Additionally, they may also gain business-related knowledge such as providing customer service, developing salon marketing plans, managing a salon’s financials, and understanding the latest beauty trends.

A cosmetology program can provide an individual with all the necessary tools to excel in the industry.

4. The job outlook for cosmetologists

Cosmetologists are in demand, and the job outlook for this profession is strong. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) projects that employment of cosmetologists will grow 8% from 2019 to 2029 — faster than the national average for all other occupations. Job growth is largely attributed to a growing barbering industry and the trend towards more cosmetic procedures becoming available in spas, salons, and clinics throughout the US. This positive outlook means now is a great time to start exploring careers as a cosmetologist!

5. What certifications and licenses are needed to become a cosmetologist

Cosmetology License

In order to work in hairstyling, skin care or manicure/pedicure services, you’ll need to have a valid license from the agency regulating cosmetology – typically the Department of Professional Licensing or your state government. Requirements for licensing vary by state but generally require 1,500-3,000 hours of training at a Cosmetology school and passing an exam. Depending on what type of cosmetics services you want to provide, additional specialized certificates may also be required.

Hair Styling Certification

Most states require a certificate Program in Hair Styling if you only wish to offer hairstyling services such as hair cutting, coloring and styling. This may vary based on your local regulatory body, but in general, most states require completion of formal education from an accredited school before certification can be granted and at least 2000 hours practicing under the supervision of licensed professionals.

Nail Technician License

Nail technicians who want to offer mani-pedi services must pass nail technology course exams and obtain a Nail Technician license for their respective state board. Most states will require 1150–400 hours of training from an approved program before certification can be acquired, including exams covering all aspects related to nails such as corrective processes and customer service principles.

Esthetician License

For those who wish to go into beauty treatments such as skincare facials or makeup application must first complete 600 hours or more depending on their local regulation body along with exams conducted by an appointed state board similar to Hair Stylists/Nails Technicians Certificates mentioned previously. In some jurisdictions, additional courses may be required such as laser treatments depending on the services offered at salons/spas or individual experts working independently.

Pursuing a career in cosmetology comes with lots of challenges but also comes with great rewards when done right! Gaining all necessary licenses & certificates is key for success when wanting to join this profession – unlike other jobs that don’t require any formal qualifications/training processes – practitioners will always have to stay up-to-date on latest trends & regulations set by country/state authorities even after entering this competitive field until retirement plans have been finalized!