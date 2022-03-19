There are hundreds of possible reasons to move out of your hometown in Singapore. The process will never be easy, from shifting all essential goods to perfectly packing everything. On top of everything, another challenging task here is to relocate your pets in the safest way possible. If you’re considering moving to a different country and your pets are coming with you, you may be wondering how to export pets from Singapore. But certain expert services in the market offer the best services to transit your pets from one place to another. Here’s an uncomplicated checklist of the steps to follow:

Decide If Your Pet Is Eligible For Travel

This can be done by contacting the country’s embassy or consulate. If they do not allow entry, do not attempt to bring them into their country, resulting in penalties and fines. If they are not allowed, it will be necessary to put the pet in quarantine for a few weeks or months before being allowed entry.

You can contact local authorities in your area to get more information about this topic. For example, people in Singapore looking to export their pets can visit https://shilohanimalex.com/ for hire expert pet shipments.

Create An Up-To-Date Pet Health Certificate

Your veterinarian should create an official certificate that includes your pet’s name and your contact information. It needs to also include the details of all vaccinations, including rabies and treatments given and all medical conditions.

This will also be helpful when you pass through immigration into another country. You can easily get a recent health certificate for your pets from local veterans. For people looking ahead to exporting pet from Singapore, check out the list. First, it starts with the health checkup of their pets.

Choose Your Carrier Carefully

The first thing you need to consider is whether the airline in your destination country accepts pets. This is vital to ensure your pets have a smooth and safe travel experience. Your choice of carrier should be able to provide airline and land-based support.

You’ll also want to know if they charge a special fee for this service, the maximum weight and size, whether or not you can check-in at the airport or have to drop off at a pet management facility first, and any other conditions.

Make Reservations Ahead Of Time

Lastly, make sure to book your pets’ flights well ahead of time because it’s possible for them to get lost or misplaced when you book last minute. In addition, your pet will likely be flown as excess baggage, so you’ll need to make sure that the airline you choose is experienced in this regard and will transport your animal safely. You should also remember that no carriers accept pets as checked baggage on international flights.

You have to think about both your pet’s health and your own. So make sure that you know all requirements and concerns that may arise from exporting pets from Singapore and consider professional pet shipping services before you leave.