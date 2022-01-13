Hats have become a must-have accessory. However, hats are becoming more maligned, despite their wide acceptance in the fashion world, especially when men’s hats are concerned. But most snarky or negative comments come from those who have no clue how to wear them the best way possible.

Hats help complete your outfit in the most suave way and are highly functional and versatile fashion accessories blending in every season! Be it sunny or snowy, the touch of a hat adds that extra bit of composed look to your personality while protecting you from harsh weather conditions.

Keep yourself updated about the different hat styles available in today’s market and choose the one that suits you best. Hats are effortless fashion, here’s how.

Panama Hats

Panama hats originated from Ecuador and got authentically made of plaited leaves, taken from a plant similar to the palm. Panama hats usually come in lighter shades; thus, they are more suitable for tropical locations and beaches.

Panama hats are among the most exciting accessories for men. These hats look great with swimsuits and are perfect for sunny days filled with outdoor adventures. It has superior ventilation with lightweight features. Preferably, avoid wearing Panama hats outside of the summer season.

Fedoras

Fedoras have been widely accepted by sartorial enthusiasts, as it is easily accessible, and the informal style makes it easy to style. These hat styles came out of felt and sported a firm brim. The fedora has a crease on the crown, and either side features a pinch.

The best part about men’s fedora is that it includes a wide variety of colors and sizes. In the fashion world, fedoras are considered peak accessories. However, fedoras in neutral shades look great, with a middle-sized width.

Investing in a good fedora is a must. Superior quality fedoras made of felt are better. They retain color and shape through the years.

Dad Hats

Dad hats made a comeback in 2017, and four years later, they are still in trend. The dad hat is similar to the baseball cap, only with a different title. These hats are cheaper and comfortable, making them a perfect accessory for middle-aged men.

However, recently, the style has been sported by hip-hop enthusiasts. Hotshot celebrities can also sport the trend. Additionally, dad hats have also made an appearance at fashion shows.

Dad hats look great with casual outfits. You can pair it with a regular t-shirt and jeans ensemble.

Snapback Hats

Snapback hats are again plenty similar to baseball caps and dad hats. Snapback hats can be set apart by their adjustable back enclosure and flat brim.

Even though snapback hats are not as popular as dad hats, the style still resonates with plenty of people when it comes to fashion.

Newsboy Caps

During the 20th century, newsboy caps were extremely trendy among the working class. However, the classic style made a recent comeback and has been an equal hit in the fashion world. The style features fluffed eight panels and a top button, and a curved brim. You can add a nice little flavor to your outfit with a newsboy cap. Pair the hat with a T-shirt and jeans. It is also critical to note that extra fluffed-up caps can have your head look like a balloon.

Flat caps

Flat caps are from the same family as newsboy caps. However, the shape and the top button are different in both styles. The cap has a vintage appeal, giving it immense popularity in the fashion industry. Flat caps look great when paired with weekend outfits or lazy brunch ensembles.

Boater Hats

Boater hats were once official summer hats. The hat style features a ribbon wrapped at the crown and comes from straw. When it comes to men’s fashion, boater hats are sartorial. Due to its formal appearance, the style is mainly paired with lounging suits or similar styles.

Beanies

Beanies remain a popular hat trend. Be it fashion accessories or utilitarian cold essentials, beanies look great. Even luxury brands endorse the style time and again. Beanies are great winter accessories and look great with almost anything when it comes to menswear. You can pair a beanie with blazers, suits, and overcoats; you name it. It is a versatile chunk of fashion that adds every bit of spice to your ensemble.

2022 fashion says fitted beanies are the way to go. The drooping and sagging beanies are long gone and are likely not to find a space for such a style!

Hats have become a popular fashion accessory. However, finding the right style that suits you and goes with your ensemble is a significant part of adorning a hat. Americanhatmakers.com has great hat designs that meet your requirements while making your hat experience fun! It would help if you experimented with head accessories to rock an event.