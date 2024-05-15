According to reports from the medical sector, up to 75 percent of accidents and injuries that require medical intervention take place at home. Experts insist that the majority of those accidents are preventable with a little extra attention and planning. Of course, sometimes, you don’t know what to look and plan for until after it happens. After all, hindsight is 20/20, right?

Though you can’t plan far enough ahead to prevent all accidents, you can minimize their aftermath and even save lives by knowing how to respond to them. Different types of emergencies require different measures. Read on to learn some of the basic steps to take when some of the most common emergencies arise.

Cardiac Arrest

One of the most common and dangerous emergencies that often take place at home is cardiac arrest. That happens when the heart suddenly stops working the way it’s supposed to. As a result, it’s not pumping blood, oxygen, and nutrients to the rest of the body. If a person goes into cardiac arrest, call for emergency responders, or have someone do that for you, and begin CPR immediately. If you don’t know how to perform CPR, the dispatcher may give you instructions on how to do it so you can be proactive until emergency responders arrive. Alternatively, you can use a personal defibrillator to start the victim’s heart beating again.

Poisoning

Poisoning is also a common accident that can have serious repercussions. Some of the substances that cause accidental poisoning at home are cleaning solutions, insecticides, paints, batteries, and medications. Young children are more likely to be victims of accidental poisoning than adults.

If someone ingests a dangerous substance, call Poison Control or emergency services immediately. They’ll instruct you on how to proceed based on the circumstances. Different poisons require different treatments. Though inducing vomiting was once recommended, that’s no longer the case. Some substances can cause more damage when you induce vomiting.

Choking

Thousands of people die from choking each year, but acting quickly can save a choking victim. If the victim is conscious, perform the Heimlich maneuver to dislodge the object in his or her throat. For unconscious victims, check to see if the object blocking the airway is visible. If it is, use a finger sweep to remove it. If it’s not immediately visible, don’t use the finger-sweep method because doing so could push it further into the airway. Instead, begin performing CPR. Chest compressions are more important than rescue breaths for choking victims because if their airway is blocked, rescue breaths aren’t going to be effective.

Severe Bleeding

Severe bleeding is another serious emergency that needs to be dealt with immediately. If a person loses too much blood, he or she could go into shock and suffer from organ failure. For an emergency like this, contact emergency responders. Apply constant pressure to the wound and elevate the affected part of the body if you can as well. If that doesn’t stop the bleeding and you know how to apply a tourniquet, this would be the time to put that knowledge into practice.

Dealing With Emergencies at Home

Those are some of the most common emergencies that arise at home. Staying calm and responding appropriately is the key to preventing more serious consequences and potentially saving lives. Always contact emergency services and get them en route in an emergency situation. If you haven’t already done so, consider taking CPR and first-aid classes so you’ll be equipped with the knowledge to help people in a variety of circumstances.