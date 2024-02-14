Since COVID-19, many parents have become wary of local public schools and have quickly adopted a homeschooling lifestyle for their children which not only protects them from ongoing safety and health concerns across schools but at the same time serves as a powerful tool that prepares the child for any given situation, exam, and life in general.

The Significance of the Tools in the Modern Age

Recent research suggests, that the performance score of home-schooled children is significantly higher than children enrolled in public schools. Moreover, besides COVID there are several other shortcomings stopping parents from sending their precious children to schools.

Commonly these include the recent flurry of gun violence attacks and the historically prevalent drug culture, which are causing a major resurgence in homeschooling post-COVID-19. Parents now prioritize the safety and health of their children over everything else.

Moreover, with the degenerating public sector school system and ever-rising inflation, it has been difficult for parents to afford private schools for their children. Herein, homeschooling applications serve as the perfect companion to educate and groom your kids at home.

Not only they are a safe and cost-effective option but at the same time a comprehensive ecosystem that is perfect for empowering any child with the latest research and knowledgebase on any given discipline.

In this article, we are going to look at five of these powerful homeschooling applications that have been shortlisted after hours of internal case studies, surveys, and research. The shortlisted tools are highly stimulating and are known to cultivate and boost the innate confidence and positivity of a child.

However, before we move on to the list, make sure that you have a fast, reliable, and secure internet connection for the most effective use of these tools.

For this purpose, we suggest Xfinity as the provider of choice that comes with dedicated parental controls that protect your child from accessing harmful sites that can be damaging in the long term. For more information, you can contact the Xfinity customer service team to sign up for the plan of your choice today.

Now without further ado! Let’s look at these tools:

1. Reading Eggs

A multiple-award-winning application, specifically designed to improve the reading and math skills of children aged 2-13. The best thing about this app is it accommodates the needs of children of all ages by splitting its program into five categories. Namely Reading Eggs Junior (Ages 2⁠–⁠4), Reading Eggs (Ages 3⁠–⁠7), Mathseeds (Ages 3⁠–⁠9), Fast Phonics (Ages 5⁠–⁠10), and Reading Eggspress (Ages 7⁠–⁠13).

The app is a great way to provide positive screen time to your child early on and also serves as a great ad-free homeschooling tool. It provides access to up to 4 children and is available with a free 30-day trial.

2. Adventure Academy

A 360-degree app from the creators of ABCMouse, Adventure Academy is an interactive and comprehensive education tool that caters to the advanced reading, math, science, and social studies needs of children aged 8-13.

The best thing about the application is it provides monitoring access to parents and incentivizes learning through fun activities and rewards toward the end of the lesson. The app is available for a 30-day free trial across Google and iOS stores.

3. ABCMouse

A popular learning app that was initially launched as a website has now become one of the favorite activities of children globally. The unique proposition of this app is that instead of focusing on any particular discipline, it emphasizes general educational activities that are fun and positively stimulating for children of all ages.

From colorful activities like puzzles, fun games, and animations to books and songs to keep children engaged, the app provides a total of 7000 learning activities. Making it the perfect companion for parents to homeschool their children. It comes with a dedicated monitoring system, a reward program, and many other additional features.

This app is also available with a 30-day free trial and secured multiple awards for its unique curriculum.

4. Hooked on Phonics

The gold standard for child development and a name that every parent and even seasoned instructor trusts, Hooked on Phonics is one of the best literacy development apps of the past 30 years. According to the developer, the app has helped millions of children across the globe become confident readers.

What’s more, the app features several exciting activities, games, and stories that provide a holistic yet fun learning experience. The app is available at a $6.99/month subscription with a flurry of other supporting features.

5. codeSpark Academy

If you want your kid to become the next Bill Gates or Jeff Bezos then this app is a must-have for you. A fun, sophisticated, and highly engaging app that empowers your child with a host of basic problem-solving, critical thinking skills, and creative skills to win in any given situation.

In an era where technology is king, the app provides an added advantage by naturalizing coding and emerging technologies within their daily learning. The app is available for a 7-day free trial and a $9.99/monthly subscription.

Closing Thoughts

If a number of reasons are stopping you from sending your children to school then it does not necessarily mean that you stop the early development and learning process. All you have to do is embrace the power of these powerful homeschooling apps to improve the long-term prospects of your child.