There are many good reasons to have a business lawyer on your side, especially if you’re running a small business. Business lawyers can help you with everything from setting up your business to protecting your intellectual property and more.

Here are 15 big reasons why you need a business lawyer on your side:

1. You Need to Set Up Your Business Properly:

A business lawyer can help you choose the right business structure for your company and file the necessary paperwork with the state.

2. You Need to Protect Your Intellectual Property:

If you have a unique product or service, you need to make sure no one else can steal or copy it. A business lawyer can help you file for patents and trademarks, and protect your copyrights.

3. You Need to Comply with the Law:

There are a lot of laws that apply to businesses, from employment law to environmental law. A business lawyer can make sure you’re complying with all the relevant laws and regulations.

4. You Need to Draft Contracts:

If you’re entering into any kind of contract, whether it’s with an employee, a vendor, or a customer, you need to make sure it’s legally binding. A business lawyer can help you draft contracts that protect your interests.

5. You Need to Negotiate Contracts:

A business lawyer can also help you negotiate contracts, so you get the best possible terms.

6. You Need to Resolve Disputes:

If you have a dispute with another business or an individual, a business lawyer can help you resolve the matter through mediation, arbitration, or litigation explains Fred Auzenne.

7. You Need to Protect Your Business:

If someone sues your business, you need to have a business lawyer on your side to protect your interests.

8. You Need to Protect Your Employees:

If you have employees, you need to make sure they’re treated fairly and that their rights are protected. A business lawyer can help you with everything from drafting employee handbooks to handling disputes.

9. You Need to Raise Capital:

Fred Auzenne says if you’re planning to raise capital from investors, you need to make sure you comply with all the relevant securities laws. A business lawyer can help you with this process.

10. You Need to Buy or Sell a Business:

If you’re buying or selling a business, there are a lot of legal issues that need to be addressed. A business lawyer can help you with the entire process, from negotiating the purchase or sale agreement to handling due diligence.

11. You Need to Merge with Another Business:

If you’re merging with another business, you need to make sure all the legal issues are sorted out. A business lawyer can help you with this process.

12. You Need to Comply with Government Regulations:

If you’re doing business with the government, you need to make sure you’re complying with all the relevant regulations. A business lawyer can help you with this.

13. You Need to Hire Employees:

If you’re hiring employees, you need to make sure you’re complying with all the relevant employment laws. A business lawyer can help you with this process.

14. You Need to Manage Your Risk:

Every business has risks, but you need to manage those risks properly. A business lawyer can help you identify and manage risks so they don’t become problems for your business.

15. You Need to Plan for the Future:

A business lawyer can help you with long-term planning, so you can make sure your business is on track to meet its goals says Fred Auzenne.

Conclusion:

There are many good reasons to have a business lawyer on your side. Business lawyers can help you with everything from setting up your business to protecting your intellectual property to complying with government regulations. If you’re planning to buy or sell a business, merge with another business, or raise capital from investors, you need a business lawyer. And if you’re simply trying to run your business in compliance with the law, a business lawyer can help you with that as well.

Don’t wait until you have a legal problem to hire a business lawyer. Get one on your team from the start, so you can avoid legal problems down the road.