Fall is upon as, and as such fall activities are in full swing. However, that also means that winter is inching closer. Although Vancouver has a relatively mild climate, temperatures likely won’t be as warm in the winter months. As a result, you may want to get out and enjoy some outdoor time with the family before winter sets in. So if you just closed on one of the Vancouver homes for sale and are looking for some budget-friendly family activities where should you look? Here are the best free activities to do before it becomes winter in Vancouver.

Grouse Grind Hike

One of the most famous and challenging courses around Vancouver is the Grouse Grind Hike. The trail is challenging, so it is best suited for older kids, while younger kids might want to first try some less challenging trails. Grouse Grind is a 1.5 mile one-way hike up the side of Grouse Mountain. The course has the reputation of “Nature’s Stairmaster”, giving you a great workout. There’s even a community around the trail, allowing you to compare hiking times with others to see how you stack up. As a result, you and your family can work together and use the trail as a workout that can improve your times and fitness.

Gallery Row

Gallery Row is one the most well-known shopping districts in Vancouver, attracting large crowds. Although there are several shops in the area, there are plenty of free family activities to enjoy in Gallery Row. There are several galleries in the area that display a wide array of free art, giving the area its name. Here you can see art from a variety of different cultures, allowing you to expand your mind and view different perspectives. Being able to see all this great art for free is a blessing, so you definitely should take advantage of it while the weather is nice.

Queen Elizabeth Park

One of the most beautiful areas in the city is Queen Elizabeth Park, especially during the summer months. Here you can find many different plants and flowers as the park is home to an arboretum. Seeing all the trees and flowers in bloom is stunning, so you should take advantage of the opportunity while you can. Whether you just want to take a relaxing stroll through the trees or you want to show your children exotic plant life, Queen Elizabeth Park is a great family location.

Stanley Park

The first and biggest urban park in the Vancouver area is Stanley Park. Here there are a slew of family activities to enjoy, including the largest aquarium in Canada. Outside of this, the area also has beautiful scenic views of flora, wildlife, and the ocean. To top it all off, Stanley Park is home to some great trails and beaches, providing the perfect location for an afternoon hike or picnic. If you’re looking for a great way to celebrate the end of summer, you’ll want to visit Stanley Park before the weather becomes too chilly.