Many people reach for pistachios when they are hungry. They love the taste of these nuts, but they may not realize that they are healthy. What benefits come with eating pistachios?

Packed with Nutrients

One ounce of pistachios contains six grams of protein and three grams of fiber. Eating one serving of approximately 49 pistachios will provide 28 percent of one’s daily vitamin B6 and 41 percent of copper. Other nutrients found in pistachios include potassium, phosphorous, thiamine, and manganese. Anyone struggling with low vitamin B6 should incorporate more pistachios into their diet, as it is among the best natural sources of this vitamin. Don’t feel bad if you’re buying pistachios because they are good for you.

Antioxidant-Rich

Antioxidants minimize cell damage in the body, helping reduce a person’s risk of certain diseases. Pistachios are also packed with antioxidants and contain more than many other nuts and seeds. Lutein and zeaxanthin are needed for optimal eye health; both are found in pistachios. These nuts also contain polyphenols and tocopherols that help reduce a person’s risk of heart disease and cancer.

Low-Calorie Snack

Pistachios are a low-calorie snack. Many nuts are high in calories, so people often avoid picking nuts as a snack. They should reach for the pistachios because they only contain 159 calories per one-ounce service. Pecans, in contrast, contain 196 calories.

High in Protein

Pistachios provide a person with ample protein. Fourteen percent of the calories from almonds come from protein. Almonds are the only nuts with a higher protein content. In addition, pistachios have essential amino acids which the body cannot produce naturally.

Weight-Loss Aid

Nuts are energy-dense but can help a person lose weight. The fiber and protein in these nuts make people feel full longer, so they eat less. Regularly consuming these nuts appears to reduce body mass index. People lose more inches when eating these nuts. Researchers believe this is because humans don’t fully absorb the fat in pistachios. The gut doesn’t digest the fat. Furthermore, shelling their pistachios takes them longer to eat. They don’t eat as many, and the shells remind them how much they have consumed.

A Healthy Gut

Pistachios improve gut health thanks to their high fiber content. The body doesn’t digest fiber, and good bacteria within the gut digest it, acting as prebiotics. They ferment this fiber and convert it to short-chain fatty acids, helping minimize the risk of many diseases, including cancer.

Lower Cholesterol and Blood Pressure

Researchers believe eating pistachios can lower blood pressure and cholesterol, reducing a person’s risk of heart disease. When a person eats pistachios, their total and LDL cholesterol levels decrease. Consumption of these nuts doesn’t harm the blood lipid profile, and people who regularly eat pistachios see a more significant reduction in systolic and diastolic blood pressure than with consumption of other nuts.

Better Blood Vessel Health

Blood vessels have a lining known as endothelium. When this lining doesn’t work correctly, a person’s risk of heart disease increases. The blood vessels don’t widen or dilate, leading to a decrease in blood flow and a rise in blood pressure. Pistachios contain the amino acid L-arginine, which converts into nitric oxide. Nitric oxide plays a role in vasodilation.

Add pistachios to your diet and watch your health improve in countless ways. These nuts taste good and promote better health. They can be incorporated into recipes or eaten on their own. Find a way to incorporate them into your daily diet for great results.