Are you having trouble securing your legal rights as a father? Maybe you feel you deserve custody of your child, or your ex-wife isn’t taking your calls. You certainly want to know if hiring a paternity lawyer is time.

Sound familiar? If so, you have come to the right place. Below are what a paternity attorney can do to protect and secure your rights as a father.

Paternity Rights Assurance

Paternity lawyers specialize in confirming who a child’s legal father is. This legal backup makes it easier to claim and protect your rights.

For example, you’re not married to your child’s mother. You don’t automatically get legal rights as a dad in this case.

You may feel lost and unsure about what to do next. Don’t worry; a custody lawyer can guide you. They’ll help you file papers to establish you as the father legally.

Custody Strategy Guidance

Navigating the process of child custody can be tricky. That’s where a good paternity lawyer can step in. Your lawyer can help you to understand the rules and set up a plan that works in your best interest.

They will explain joint custody, sole custody, and visitation rights. They can guide you on how to show that you are a fit parent, which is essential in custody cases.

If the child’s mother is not cooperating, your lawyer can help there, too. They can make sure she follows the court’s orders.

DNA Testing Advocacy

In certain situations, there can be doubts about a child’s paternity. A DNA test is the most accurate way to confirm if you are the biological father.

Your paternity lawyer can guide you through this process. They can help you request a DNA test through the court. This test involves collecting and testing the DNA of a small specimen of bodily fluid or tissue from a child and the potential father.

The test will show a 99.9% match if you are indeed the father. You can then use this substantial evidence to establish your legal rights as a father.

Father’s Legal Standing

As a dad, do you know your standing in the eyes of the law? These rights can impact things like spending time with your child or making important decisions for them. A skilled father rights lawyer can help you understand your legal position.

They can advise you on how to protect these rights. For example, they might suggest filing certain papers or making a custody plan.

You can always look online if you don’t know where to start looking for lawyers. You can check out firms like Turner Family Law for advice.

Advocacy in Court

When legal disagreements escalate, court presence becomes necessary. In these moments, your paternity lawyer is your best ally. They will represent you in court, presenting your case most strongly.

Whether it’s a custody hearing or a visitation dispute, your lawyer ensures your rights are all given due respect. Remember that having an expert voice is crucial to winning your case in the courtroom.

Hiring a paternity lawyer will help resolve matters of fatherhood. With their help, it is possible to safeguard the well-being of both the child and the parents.

A lawyer can guide you through the complex legal process and ensure a positive outcome. So don’t wait any longer. Take action and hire a lawyer now to secure your family’s future.

