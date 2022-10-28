The Institute of Functional Medicine defines the functional medicine paradigm as “approach to health and medicine that emphasizes the partnership between the doctor and patient in order to identify and treat the root causes of illness and facilitate sustained, high-quality wellbeing.” The functional medicine doctor at Yutopia team works closely with you to heal your body with an accurate diagnosis of the problem.

What Exactly Does a Specialist in Functional Medicine Do?

Each patient has unique underlying reasons for disease, thus clinicians practicing functional medicine ask questions about those causes to restore health. Health and sickness are seen as two ends of a continuum in this novel approach to medicine.

They coordinate with the rest of the human biological system to generate time-varying patterns or effects via dynamic interaction with the surrounding environment. As its primary means of bettering the patient’s health, it aids physicians in better comprehending and correcting dysfunctions in the body’s physiology and biochemistry.

Functional medicine is the clinical application of systems biology, which recognizes that the onset of each chronic illness is preceded by a period of deteriorating functioning in one or more of the body’s systems.

Traditional versus Functional Medicine

In order to diagnose and treat a disease, conventional medicine first determines what symptoms you’re experiencing. As part of this strategy, you may be asked to seek out certain medications that may help alleviate your symptoms.

Contrarily, the focus of functional medicine is on getting to the bottom of what’s causing the symptoms in the first place. Here, symptoms have a diagnostic role, providing information about the underlying causes of the patient’s distress.

Symptom-based care vs treating the patient

Symptoms are treated with medicine in the current healthcare system. This means that the symptoms will likely reappear if the medicine is suddenly stopped.

While functional medicine doctors may recommend medications, their intended effect is to improve patients’ physiology to the point where they no longer require our help.

Remember that a patient’s laboratory testing and medical history might greatly affect how they respond to therapy for similar symptoms. Similar signs and symptoms may be caused by exposure to harmful substances, parasites, or pathogenic germs.

How Beneficial Is Functional Medicine?

Here we get at the crucial question. Should you invest in functional holistic medicine? If you replied “yes” to any of the following, you may benefit from functional medicine.

Realizing the time and effort commitment needed for this alternative therapy is crucial to the patient’s eventual recovery. Functional medicine is well worth the cost if you are weary of being unwell, willing to try new approaches to healthcare, and willing to go outside of your comfort zone.

Final Words

Many different medical conditions may be helped by using functional medicine. You’ll find a rundown of treatable ailments that can be treated with functional medicine.

It’s time for some deep reflection and thoughtful inquiry. Hopefully, this post will help you understand the importance of functional medicine.