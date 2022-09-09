Are you thinking about returning to the world of corporate travel? If so, you might be looking at the cost of plane tickets right now, wondering why they have gotten so expensive. There are a lot of reasons why the price of plane tickets has gone up. Gas has gotten more expensive, there is more demand for tickets right now, and many airlines are dealing with a shortage of pilots. The good news is that if you structure your corporate travel management program properly, you can save money on the cost of plane tickets. What are some of the factors you need to consider?

1. Book Further in Advance

If you are looking for a way to save money on plane tickets, you need to book further in advance. Generally, the cost of plane tickets will go up the longer you wait to book them. Therefore, to save money, try to plan your calendar a bit further in advance. Talk to your business partners and suppliers to see if you can get something on the calendar a few months ahead of time. If you need to change the flight later, the change fee might be less than the cost of waiting until the last minute. Find a way to plan your trips as far in advance as possible.

2. Ask Airlines for a Bulk Rate

If you find that you fly frequently, you might want to reach out to the airlines to see if they are willing to give you a bulk rate on the cost of your plane tickets. If you have a few dozen employees going somewhere at the same time, they might even let you add an entirely new flight to the schedule at a discounted rate. While it might sound a bit unusual, you will never know if you do not ask. Always check to see if the airlines can give you a better deal with more passengers and plane tickets.

3. Consider Going the Private Route

If you work in an industry where you are always booking tickets at the last minute, you need to find something that has a bit more flexibility. That is where booking a private flight might be a better option. Yes, private flights can be more expensive, but when you have so many people booking plane tickets at the last minute over and over again, it might be worth it to use a private jet. Then, when you factor in the time you save by not having to go to the same airport and wait in the same long security lines, it might be a better deal for the company to use a private jet instead of using plane tickets.

4. Consider Booking Through To a Different Destination and Getting Off at a Layover

One of the common tricks that typical passengers use is trying to find a flight where you book the plane through to a different location that has a layover at your intended destination. Then, you simply get off the plane at the layover and walk out the door. There are programs that can help you find a flight that has a layover at your intended final destination that could save you money. The downside with this option is that you will not be allowed to check bags.

5. Think About Video Meetings

Finally, if you really want to save on the cost of plane tickets, you might want to think about forgoing the plane tickets entirely. There is a lot that can be handled using videoconferencing software in the current environment, particularly with so many people have gotten used to those meetings during the pandemic. You might want to see what can be done using Skype or Zoom and what has to be done in person. There is a lot of flexibility in the current working world, and expectations have changed during the past few years.

Save Money on the Cost of Plane Tickets

Ultimately, plane tickets have gotten more expensive on just about every airline; however, it doesn’t mean that you have to stop flying. There are ways for you to save money on the cost of plane tickets, and you might be able to reduce your overhead expenses as long as you plan properly. If you need help saving money on your plane tickets, you might even want to use a strong computer program to help you. That way, you can make sure that you always have the best deal on the cost of your flight.