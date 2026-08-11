SHR Miner, a leading global provider of cloud mining solutions, has announced a major expansion of its AI-driven platform, which is designed to offer cryptocurrency investors stable passive income. With over 5.5 million registered members worldwide, SHR Miner is setting new benchmarks for convenience, transparency, and profitability in the cloud mining industry.



In recent years, the cryptocurrency market has experienced several rounds of extreme volatility. From Bitcoin and Ripple to Ethereum, dramatic price surges and pullbacks have become the norm. For many long-term holders, relying solely on asset price appreciation to generate returns is becoming increasingly difficult.

As digital finance enters a new phase of development, a growing number of investors are focusing on a different question: beyond simply holding assets, are there other ways to participate in the digital asset space?



Over the past year, demand for structured yield models has grown significantly, particularly during periods of market uncertainty. Many users now prefer systems that offer stable daily settlement capabilities rather than relying entirely on short-term price fluctuations.

Why now is a great time to participate in SHR Miner passive income?

For most crypto investors, relying solely on trading for profit is both complex and high-risk. In contrast, generating passive income through professional AI-driven cloud mining products or smart yield platforms offers:

*Stable returns without the need to monitor the market around the clock

*A reduced risk of losses driven by emotional trading

*The ability to capture long-term value trends through technology and algorithms

Particularly during bear market cycles, participating in the ecosystem via cloud mining, hash rate leasing, or contract-based yield products allows investors to more calmly secure stable, daily-settled returns.

Can cloud mining with SHRMiner bring about disruptive change?

Expensive hardware and technical expertise are among the biggest barriers to entry for earning profits through cryptocurrency mining.

The SHRMiner cloud mining platform completely resolves this issue, enabling customers to bypass the difficult aspects of mining while still earning passive income.

Here are the major advantages of cloud mining with SHRMiner:

No need to invest in expensive hardware or pay high electricity bills

Ensure that anyone can easily get started with mining

Various rewards that help user’s earnings grow steadily

SHRMiner offers an easy entry point for everyone, from cryptocurrency enthusiasts to complete beginners.

How do I get started with SHR Miner AI cloud mining?

You can start earning returns in just three simple steps:

Sign Up

Visit the official SHR Miner website. Users can register for a free account in less than 15 seconds and receive a $15 sign-up bonus. This bonus allows users to quickly experience the platform’s services and earn a daily return of $0.60 from a free trial contract.

Select a cloud mining plan

Choose a popular short-term or long-term cloud mining contract based on your personal needs (options range from 1 to 50 days).

Start Earning Returns

Returns are settled automatically within 24 hours, requiring no additional management or manual intervention. Users can withdraw their earnings to their cryptocurrency wallet addresses at any time or reinvest the profits to benefit from the effects of compounding.

The primary advantage of this model is that it significantly lowers the barrier to entry. Users do not need to research specific mining hardware models or hashrate configurations, nor do they need to set up their own system environments; simply by registering an account, depositing assets, and selecting a mining plan, they can start earning returns.

Three selected SHR Miner Contracts

Users can explore SHR Miner’s available cloud computing contracts and choose an entry level based on their preferred participation scale.

Contract Entry Amount Duration Daily Reward Listed Contract Reward MICROBT WhatsMiner M66 $3,000 15 days $40.50 $607.50 Bitcoin Miner S21 XP Imm $5,000 25 days $70.50 $1,762.5 Bitcoin Miner S21e XP Hyd $10,000 35 days $151.00 $5,285

The tiered structure allows new users to begin with a lower-cost contract before deciding whether to access additional computing capacity.

For example:

$70.5 per day × 25 days = $1,762.5 with the Bitcoin Miner S21 XP Imm contract.

$151 per day × 35 days = $5282 with the Bitcoin Miner S21e XP Hyd.

About SHRMiner

Headquartered in the UK, SHRMiner strictly adheres to local laws and regulations and operates within European regulatory frameworks such as MiCA and MiFID II. The company continuously strengthens platform governance, security measures, and operational transparency to provide users with secure, reliable, and sustainable cloud mining services.

The platform employs a multi-layered security architecture, featuring:

No additional service fees or management fees

100% remote access—full access via the SHRMiner app or a web browser, with no hardware required

Registered with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

U.S. Money Services Business (MSB) License

Funds are held by HSBC using Fireblocks cold wallet technology



SHRMiner currently supports a wide range of mainstream digital assets—including XRP, BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC, DOGE, LTC, and SOL—offering users greater flexibility and convenience.

Conclusion

David Haydock, COO of SHRMiner, stated: We are incredibly proud to launch the SHRMiner platform, which aims to create equal opportunities in cryptocurrency mining. Users can rent genuine computing power from professional mining facilities and receive automatic daily payouts, eliminating the complexities of hardware procurement, energy management, and maintenance. This low-barrier approach is ideal for users who wish to participate in mining steadily but lack technical resources, helping them achieve sustainable wealth accumulation.