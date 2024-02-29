Motorcycle accidents account for 80% of fatalities and injuries from collisions.

The effects of a motorcycle wreck go beyond physical injuries. In most cases, it can result in trauma and disrupted quality of life. Of course, any road accident can be devastating, but if you drive a motorcycle, it can be a wonder why so many motorcycle accidents happen.

Understanding the causes can help shed light on its impact and enhance safety measures. So, how do many motorcycle crashes happen? Read on to find out.

Left Turns

The most dangerous place for a motorcyclist is the intersection. It is a critical zone for potential collisions involving other vehicles. Most accidents occur when drivers fail to notice incoming bikes.

Because of the size difference, the motorcycle and its rider take the brunt of the damage. If you ride a motorcycle, beware of potential road hazards when approaching the intersection. Do not attempt to overtake a vehicle when you cross the intersection.

When turning left at an intersection, stop for a few seconds to assess oncoming traffic. Allow cars from the opposite direction to proceed for an appropriate yield.

Don’t forget to signal other drivers at 150 feet before reaching the intersection. Stay vigilant for pedestrians, bikes, and cars. Always expect left-turning vehicles in the intersection to avoid accidents.

Speeding

One of the top reasons for a motorcycle accident is speeding. Riding at higher speeds reduces reaction time and increases stopping distance. As a result, it compromises your ability to avoid hazards, resulting in severe crashes.

The best way to avoid accidents is to follow the speed limits imposed in your area. Motorcycle speeding can result in legal consequences, such as fines and license points.

Moreover, some drivers do not see or notice incoming motorcycles. You can collide with them if you speed over and they switch lanes.

If you get involved in a wreck, contact a motorcycle accident lawyer. They provide legal guidance and determine the liability incurred. Your legal representative can help you attain fair compensation.

Switching Lanes

Motor crashes often occur when cars change lanes without checking for incoming bikes. The slim structure of motorcycles makes them challenging to spot in mirrors.

Car drivers have a responsibility not to endanger others on the road. If you drive a car, always observe caution, use turn signals, and check blind spots.

If you’re a motorcyclist, focus on the driver’s blind spot and stay visible. If you cannot see the face of the driver in the mirror, be more cautious of the vehicle changing lanes. Look for signs of a lane change, like turn signals, wheels turning, and the car drifting towards your lane.

Splitting Lanes

Although legal and efficient, splitting lanes poses risks of a motorcycle accident. Motorcyclists often do this in light or congested traffic, but going between vehicles can be dangerous. Most drivers do not expect motorcycles to pass between lanes, leading to side-swipe collisions.

In some cases, you can encounter drivers who want to block your path. Many drivers also misjudge the space available, getting you stuck between lanes.

Driving Under the Influence

If you are under the influence of alcohol or drugs, never attempt to drive. They contain psychoactive substances that can affect your brain work. Alcohol and drugs impair your cognitive functions, including reaction time and coordination.

Driving under the influence can also affect your judgment, leading you to make poor decisions. If you need to go to a different location, ask a family member or a friend to escort you or pick you up. Consider hailing a ride if you have no one to contact near your location.

You cannot ignore the risks of drinking and driving. To reduce hazardous and fatal incidents, authorities need to develop effective programs. They must raise public awareness and enforce strict laws.

Lack of Experience

Do you have enough experience to ride a motorcycle? Although it seems easy to ride a motorcycle, there are more skills that go into navigating the road safely. In many cases, lack of experience among novice riders leads to some of the worst accidents.

You need to familiarize yourself with the motorcycle riding dynamics. From balancing to maneuvering, these are crucial to ensure safe and effective control. This prevents accidents and enhances riding skills.

Aggressive acceleration and sharp, abrupt turns lead to a wreck. You must readjust for a split second to avoid colliding with other vehicles. However, maneuvering in a short time needs enough practice and feeling.

How do you become efficient in handling a motorcycle? Before exploring the roads and highways, learn how to operate your vehicle in a safe area. Ask for help from an experienced rider to act as your guide.

Take comprehensive training programs and get your license before hitting the roads. Once you start getting accustomed to your bike, start exploring nearby areas. Wear safety gear when you go around, including your helmet, gloves, and long pants.

Road Conditions and Environmental Factors

Sometimes, your best efforts can’t protect you from collisions and injuries, especially when you’re against the weather. Rain and ice can make the roads slippery, making it difficult to control your vehicle. Poor weather conditions can also impair your vision.

Poor weather can make it dangerous for even cars and trucks. What more for motorcycles that don’t have windshield wipers? To ensure safety, stay vigilant for any unusual road and environmental conditions.

Research the area you plan to navigate and study its situation. Moreover, watch or listen to the news for any change in weather to prepare yourself before traveling. If you’re expecting bad weather, it’s best to consider a different form of transportation.

How Do Many Motorcycle Crashes Happen? Top Reasons

How do many motorcycle crashes happen? From left turns to road conditions, many incidents result in a motorcycle wreck. It can result in injury or cost you your life if you are not careful on the road.

Knowing the top reasons behind a motorcycle accident promotes a safer road environment. Showing responsible road behavior enhances your motorcycling experience. Check out our other blog posts to discover more guides on road safety.