Wyoming’s DUI laws are among the toughest in the nation. The state takes a no-nonsense approach to drunk driving, and the penalties for violating the law can be severe. If you were arrested for DUI in Wyoming, it’s important to understand your rights and options so that you can make the best possible decisions for your future.

One of the first things you should do if you’ve been charged with DUI is to consult with an experienced Wyoming DUI attorney. A knowledgeable lawyer can help you understand the charges against you and what options may be available to you under the law. An attorney can also represent you in court and ensure that your rights are protected throughout the legal process.

The best way to avoid a DUI conviction is to hire an experienced DUI attorney who can challenge the charges against you. In many cases, it may be possible to get the charges dismissed or reduced to a lesser offense. If you’re facing DUI charges, don’t try to navigate the legal system on your own – contact a qualified Wyoming DUI attorney today.

What is DUI?

DUI stands for “driving under the influence.” In Wyoming, it is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.08% or higher. It is also illegal to drive while impaired by drugs, regardless of your BAC.

If you are stopped by the police and found to have a BAC of 0.08% or higher, you will be automatically charged with DUI. If you refuse to submit to a chemical test (breath, blood, or urine), you will also be charged with DUI.

Penalties for DUI

The penalties for DUI in Wyoming are among the toughest in the nation. If you are convicted of DUI, you will face a mandatory minimum sentence of 7 days in jail and a $200 fine. You will also have your driver’s license suspended for 90 days.

If you are convicted of DUI a second time, you will face a mandatory minimum sentence of 14 days in jail and a $400 fine. You will also have your driver’s license suspended for 1 year.

If you are convicted of DUI a third time, you will face a mandatory minimum sentence of 30 days in jail and a $750 fine. You will also have your driver’s license suspended for 2 years.

Fourth and subsequent DUI offenses are punishable by a mandatory minimum sentence of 60 days in jail and a $1,000 fine. You will also have your driver’s license suspended for 3 years.

In addition to the above penalties, you may also be required to install an ignition interlock device in your vehicle if you are convicted of DUI.

What Happens If You Refuse a Chemical Test?

If you are pulled over by the police on suspicion of DUI, the officer will ask you to submit to a chemical test to determine your BAC. This can be a breath test, blood test, or urine test.

If you refuse to submit to a chemical test, you will be automatically charged with DUI. The penalties for refusing a chemical test are the same as the penalties for DUI.

Can You Get Your License Suspended If You Refuse a Chemical Test?

Yes. If you refuse to submit to a chemical test, your driver’s license will be suspended for 1 year.

Can You Get Your License Suspended If You Fail a Chemical Test?

Yes. If you fail a chemical test, your driver’s license will be suspended for 90 days.

What Are the Penalties for DUI with a Child Passenger?

The penalties for DUI with a child passenger are the same as the penalties for DUI. However, if you are convicted of DUI with a child passenger, you will also be required to complete a drug and alcohol treatment program.

How Can an Attorney Help?

If you’ve been charged with DUI, the best thing you can do is hire an experienced Wyoming DUI attorney. A knowledgeable lawyer can help you understand the charges against you and what options may be available to you under the law. An attorney can also represent you in court and ensure that your rights are protected throughout the legal process.

The best way to avoid a DUI conviction is to hire an experienced DUI attorney who can challenge the charges against you. In many cases, it may be possible to get the charges dismissed or reduced to a lesser offense. If you’re facing DUI charges, don’t try to navigate the legal system on your own – contact a qualified Wyoming DUI attorney today.