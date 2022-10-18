If you have an upcoming move, you may be wondering how movers move heavy items and belongings without damaging them. Moving heavy furniture like sofas, bedroom sets, patio furniture, bookshelves, desks, dining room sets, and couches can be an uphill battle. Whether you’re relocating across the street or hundreds of miles away, moving heavy items without the right tools and equipment can damage your possessions and do a number on your back and joints.

In this article, we will help you understand how moving company move heavy items.

Also known as lifting straps, moving straps lower the center of gravity for heavy items and help to redistribute the weight, making it easier for movers to move the items easily.

Furniture Sliders

Sliders help movers to glide heavy pieces of furniture across the floor effortlessly. They are placed under each corner of a piece of furniture, making it easy to glide it across the floor. Movers use these sliders to protect your floors from scrapes and dings.

For the pieces of furniture that can be taken apart, movers disassemble the pieces to make them easier and less cumbersome to carry. They also wrap furniture with moving blankets, stretch wrap, and bubble wrap to protect the pieces from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Dollies and Hand Trucks

Moving dollies are flat platforms fitted with four swivel wheels and two axles. These dollies make it possible to move large and heavy items without straining your body. On the other hand, hand trucks feature an L-shaped design, two large wheels, and stand upright. Hand trucks are ideal for moving dressers, bookcases, and furniture.

Stair Rollers

As the name suggests, movers attach stair rollers to heavy items to make it easy to roll them down the stairs. Using these rollers usually requires more than one person. You should never use stair rollers alone as it can be unsafe.

Mattress Sling

A mattress sling is another invaluable tool that movers use to move mattresses. This sling allows movers to get a firm grip on the mattress, making it easy to carry it up and down stairs. A mattress sling eliminates wobbling and swaying when carrying a mattress and makes balancing easier.

