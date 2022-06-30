Job termination is any employee’s nightmare and will be an afterthought at the back of their heads for as long as they are working. And when this economic disaster finally hits, the industry will leave and abandon them to their own devices. This is where outplacement support brings positive light and empowers these individuals.

Job Application Preparation

Preparation for job application is any outplacement services’ whole revenue model. For outgoing employees that will need proper transition, this means in-depth support on various hiring aspects. After all, a resume profile may be important in any recruitment process, but it should not be the sole factor that applicants should consider.

Thus, job application preparation also means building a base of connections and networks and impactful coaching sessions on interviews. Outplacement services cover the comprehensive support for terminated employees and lay out plans that would achieve their milestone career goals.

Portfolio Building

An employee’s portfolio is everything on every job application. Portfolios talk about the relevant skills that an employee has that will make him fit for the job. Profiles also lay out the background education, training, and certifications that solidify the qualification. The same list also emphasizes the worker’s previous experience relating to the position.

This is where outplacement services enter. With the portfolio bearing utmost importance in most applications, employees should prepare themselves with profiles that will certainly showcase their prowess. A strong outplacement service should specialize in tailoring a portfolio that sells the applicant’s skills during the hiring process.

Self-Employment Transitioning

Outplacement services can further one’s career in freelancing.

As an example with the single parent Mary, her world prematurely ended when the firm that she worked for downsized its staff size. Luckily for her, the company enrolled her in outplacement services as part of the exciting process. Through the provided outplacement services, Mary leaned her interests toward the career path of freelancing. In turn, the outplacement firm helped Mary build both her striking portfolio and her network of clients.

Such a case study is indicative of empowering their beneficiaries with insights that would propel them forward toward their career goal.

Career Shift

Redundancy is a devastating event from a terminated employee’s perspective, but so does the realization that the current job mismatches with interest. It takes a lot of effort, time, and resources to realign oneself to the preferred industry.

With outplacement services, however, employees can shift to a career faster and be more successful in their newfound trade. Firstly, counseling services pry interest and help identify the relevant values and skills of the employees. When the outplacement firm determines the preferred career path, they then impart the industrial landscape to give broad context to their beneficiaries. The rest is the standard practice of resume building, skills acquisition, and interview preparations.

Technological Integration

As it stands, technology is playing a larger role in defining the standards in a recruitment procedure. For an employee inept in technological skills, there is a growing gap that may soon pose problems in the potential future application process.

Outplacement firms, however, should know best that mastery of technology-related skills can give a competitive edge against other applicants. Their services should instill up-to-date technological skills that would be necessary not only in the application process but also in a working environment. Further than that, outplacement services should also cover the integration of technology in the application preparation. This ranges from making resumes ATS-friendly to building networks on sites like LinkedIn.