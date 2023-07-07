Today is the age of the internet, where information is available to everyone in abundance. But as much as this is a good thing, there are also some problems attached to it. For example, while browsing any topic, one can usually find several variations of the same subject matter online. Even when keywords are changed or shuffled, it is hard to avoid similar information and find unique pieces.

This can be problematic for those looking to dig deeper into subjects. And here is where it gets interesting. When one looks closer at this “similar content,” one will also see that although much of the content concludes much the same way, there are some variations or twists to this. The main reason behind this is that today’s digital writers and publications have to add some uniqueness to the content, or else search engines would flag it for plagiarism.

In this article, we will take a closer look at how serious college essay plagiarism is and how to prevent it in your writing. But before we jump in, students reading this should also know that they can take some outside help with their essay writing tasks. Plagiarism, whether intentional or unintentional, can easily be found out by modern institutions.

When it comes to creating important essays like those for one’s college admission, one would like to submit the best possible work. In such cases, students can access expert writers from top digital platforms to get their essay work done for them. For example, when applying to a college, students can use the famous “do my homework” service. Using such a service provides students with top-notch and unique content that boosts one’s chances of getting admitted into colleges of their choice.

How Serious Can Plagiarism be for Students?

If one had to pick the top three reasons why some essays are looked down upon or rejected outright, plagiarism would be included in the list every single time. As already mentioned, because of the internet, or technology in general, the amount of plagiarism has steeply risen over the past decade. But depending on the type and amount of plagiarism, there is still some leeway for college students. Here’s what can happen to students in different plagiarism scenarios:

1. Low Plagiarism

Meaning: When cited sources aren’t added to the main reference list or if the quotation symbols aren’t added to quotes.

Likely Action Taken by the College: Deduction in one’s grades or an overall zero.

2. Moderate Plagiarism

Meaning: Students use another writer’s text with only a few changed words or paraphrase another writer’s content without citing the source.

Likely Action Taken by the College: Possible fail on the overall subject or course.

3. High Plagiarism

Meaning: Directly copying another writer’s content or having someone else do one’s work altogether.

Likely Action Taken by the College: Probation, suspension, or expulsion from the institute. In some cases, it can stick to one’s academic record, which then reduces the chances of getting admitted into other institutions.

Even though some institutions might not take the strictest action against plagiarism, it is better to avoid it altogether. This is because it can severely harm their overall academic record and reputation.

How to Prevent Plagiarism in Your College Essays?

Avoiding plagiarism in one’s essay is not as hard as students might think it is. All one needs is some extra cognizance and the right approach. Below are six ways to easily prevent plagiarism in your college essays:

1. Cite Everything You Use from Someone Else’s Work

One of the best ways to reassure your college professors that you aren’t intentionally copying or stealing content is to use citations. Citations provide all the information about the source that was used to provide ideas to one’s text. Some of the elements of a good citation are the full name of the writer, the name of the publication, and the publication date.

2. Use Plagiarism Checkers & Tools

There are instances when one can get flagged for plagiarism despite taking various precautions. Clearly, this is not always enough. When one is not sure of plagiarism in their content, it is best to use additional tools that can provide insight into their content. Modern plagiarism tools can scan heaps of content from several sources and compare it to one’s work to detect any possible signs of plagiarism.

3. Learn the Art of Paraphrasing Content

Paraphrasing is using one’s own unique set of words to convey a message that has already been presented by another. When paraphrasing, students should put in some extra effort to ensure that their content is different from the source. This is important because, in some cases, paraphrased content can also be admitted as plagiarism.

4. Talk to Experts About You Can Avoid It

Speaking to other writers who have vast experience creating content can be very useful in this case. They can help and guide students about the best practices for creating content without falling into the plagiarism trap.

5. Create Original Content by Yourself

This is probably the most straightforward way of avoiding plagiarism altogether. Students who can sit down, think, and write original ideas without looking elsewhere have the best chance of avoiding plagiarism. However, one should still make it a point to proofread, edit, and use online checkers to gain that added level of surety in their work.

6. Add a Section for References at the End of Your Essay

A lot of times, just citing sources is not enough when it comes to the high standards of academics. Unreferenced content may not only be deemed as unprofessional, but it also has a chance of qualifying for plagiarism. Thus, besides citations, students are also recommended to add a full list of references at the end of their papers. A good reference list contains thorough information about their sourced content.

The Bottom Line

Whether intentional or not, no one wants to go through the humiliation of being branded as a thief. To avoid plagiarism, which is one of the biggest threats to a student’s present and future, one must first be more aware of how they go about doing their work. Then, once completed, one should use the most effective tools at their disposal to ensure their content is free from any problems.