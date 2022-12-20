Sleep is integral to good health since it plays an essential role in the functioning of the mind and body, plus it is the cornerstone of good health. Living your best life without consistent, good-quality sleep is nearly impossible. If you’ve been curious about how sleep impacts your health, read on to learn more.

Mental Clarity

When we sleep, our body effectively processes and minimizes components that lead to disease, inflammation, and general illness. This natural detox period is beneficial for the mind as well. With enough sleep, we wake up refreshed and with the mental clarity that allows us to perform at our best. Lack of sleep leads to increased grogginess, mental confusion, and irritability, all of which keep clarity out of reach.

Overall Mood

Our tolerance for daily stressors and patience decreases when we do not get enough sleep. Along with irritability, we experience greater reactivity when we haven’t gotten enough rest. Our awareness of thought and behavior is somewhat compromised due to a lack of sleep, which is why feeling “cranky” after a night of no sleep is so familiar. Consider getting a new mattress in a box if your bed is worn-out for better sleep.

Immunity

Getting enough sleep is also essential for immunity. As with all functions in the body, the immune system operates at its best when we get enough sleep. If we feel tired, we can assume that our immune system is also tired, which may increase our risk of colds and infections. We are more likely to get sick if we do not receive the shuteye we need on a regular basis. If you’re having difficulty, a natural supplement can help you sleep better.

Mental Health

Not only does sleep influence our mental clarity and mood, but it also greatly affects our mental health. Enough sleep can even ease depression. It is vital to remember that the mind is a muscle, and it needs sleep and recovery just as much as the rest of the body. Focusing on getting enough rest each night can maximize our mental wellness because we are giving our minds the respite they need.

Quality of Life

If you struggle to get adequate sleep, the quality of your life may not be where you’d like it to be. A problematic sleep schedule can make it challenging to maintain a steady mood and difficult to lead a productive lifestyle. It is essential to give your body the sleep it needs so that the rest of your life can benefit from your wellness. Your health is your wealth; getting enough sleep can set you up for success, so don’t miss out on those Z’s.

Physical Health

Lack of sleep can result in physical issues that impact your overall health. The body has difficulty regulating temperature due to a lack of sleep, leading to hot flashes and cold spells on and off. Missing out on sleep can increase appetite as the body tries to collect more energy, which may lead to weight gain over time and trouble maintaining a healthy weight. Fatigue is also more likely to occur due to a night of poor sleep.

The Bottom Line

Sleep impacts one’s health in numerous ways. There is no replacement for rest, which is why it is so important to prioritize your sleep hygiene. If you struggle to get the sleep you need, talk to your doctor about strategies to combat this issue. In some cases, sleep aid supplements like melatonin and magnesium can help a person fall into a deep sleep. Reach out to your healthcare provider before taking a new supplement to ensure it is safe for you.