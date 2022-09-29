Did you know that the average financial advisor makes more than $89,000 each year in the United States of America? Choosing to become a financial advisor is a great goal if you have a knack for money and investing. Finance careers are both lucrative and fulfilling, and you’ll get to help many people by making big financial decisions and helping them invest their money.

There are certain steps that you need to take if you plan on finding a job working in finance. Knowing the right steps to take will lead you on the path toward financial success and your ultimate dream job.

1. Get Your Degree

The first step that you need to take if you want to become a financial advisor is to get your bachelor’s degree. The good news about this is the fact that you don’t need a specific degree or major in order to pursue a finance career. As long as you have a bachelor’s degree you can move forward with your career path.

If your goal is to become a certified financial planner then you need to make sure that you’re getting your degree from a college program that is approved by financial advisor standards. Most universities offer programs to ensure that you qualify for a career in financial planning.

2. Pursue an Internship

Getting an internship with a financial planning firm is a great way to jumpstart your career working in finance. The financial advisor market is competitive, and every bit that you can add to your experience and resume will help you. Your internship is a great way to get some practical experience under your belt while also building your network.

It’s also a great chance to impress the company that you’re interning with, giving you a leg up on other applicants. Your best bet is to find a great internship opportunity before you decide to move forward with passing the necessary tests and applying for full-time jobs.

3. Get the Proper Licenses

If you want to become a financial advisor then you need to make sure that you get the proper licenses and certifications. It’s up to you to determine if you want to work for an independent firm, a bank, or a large financial brokerage.

The option that stands out to you the most is the one that you need to pursue. The place where you work and the services that you want to provide to your clients will determine which tests you should take. The exams for these jobs take around 75 minutes and they feature multiple choice questions that you’ll need to answer.

4. Find Your First Job

The best place to start when you’re finding a job as a financial advisor is at a large brokerage firm. It’s a great opportunity to learn more about cold-calling potential clients and learn the basics of working as a financial advisor. You’ll get to dive into Multi Strategy Hedge Funds and other great investment options.

Working for a smaller financial advising company is also a great idea because it gives you the full picture of everything that goes into successful financial planning. The best thing to look for is an employer that will give you comprehensive on-the-job training in the world of finance. You can use that to springboard your career and explore other career paths.

Benefits of Becoming a Financial Advisor

Working as a financial advisor provides many benefits that you’re sure to love in your finance career. It’s a rewarding job that allows you to provide expert advice to people that want to start planning for retirement or wealth-building. You’ll also get rewarded handsomely for your skills, knowledge, and efforts.

Here’s a look at some of the best benefits of becoming a financial advisor.

Helping Others

When you become a financial advisor you’re dedicating your career to finding ways to help others invest their money. Many people don’t realize how fulfilling finance careers are. If you’re one of the best financial advisors then you’ll have an easy time helping many people retire sooner or grow their wealth at a quicker pace.

It’s easy for your clients to get overwhelmed by the options that they can choose to invest in. Your knowledge is key to helping these people find the best options for their families and their wealth. Your success as a financial advisor is tied to the success of your clients.

Earnings Potential

Careers in finance also offer great earning potential compared to other career options. The only thing that will limit the amount of money that you make each year is the number of clients that you can take on. It’s up to you to decide if you want on a fee-based basis or commission-based pay.

Your money will come from recurring revenue as well as the number of clients that you’re helping. The more you’re looking to take on, the more money you’ll make.

Work Schedule

The work schedule is another great perk of the job when you become a financial advisor. You’ll need to grind in order to build your client base, but once that’s established you’ll enjoy a great work-life balance. Experienced financial advisors will set up meetings with their clients about the personal things that are going on in their lives.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a more rewarding career with a flexible work schedule. It’s a great option when you start taking steps toward choosing a career.

Take the Steps to Become a Financial Advisor Today

Choosing to become a financial advisor is a great option when you’re choosing a career because it’s rewarding and it will pay quite well. Finding a job is much easier when you have internship experience, and you should also be prepared to study for the licensing exams. The benefits of working in finance also include an amazing work schedule and the chance to help others.

