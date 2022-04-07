Bitcoin is considered one of the highly esteemed and popular cryptocurrencies worldwide. However, you may come across several altcoins. Buying Bitcon has become easier. You can now get it from any of the authentic bitcoin exchanges and the bitcoin holders present in the crypto marketplace. Some people hold bitcoins and sell them to those looking for Bitcoins. Before buying bitcoin, you should have a secured wallet to store them carefully. The Bitcoins are stored in a wallet with a secured password.

Today, we will dig deeper to understand how to buy bitcoin and store them in digital wallets!

What are the advantages of Bitcoin?

Decentralization- One of the primary feature of Bitcoin is decentralization, and it implies that the information is distributed across the different nodes.

Mining– Bitcoins are generated through mining. In the world of Bitcoin, mining implies the collection of the outstanding transactions that appear in the form of blocks and then adding them to the blockchain network. The miners get Bitcoins as a reward on behalf of this service. Anyone can mine Bitcoins, and the individual should have proper computer equipment and knowledge. The bitcoins are mined digitally using computerized devices designed specifically to meet that purpose.

No transaction fee- The transactions are not controlled or conducted by any specific service like Paypal or bank. Normally, it means that the transaction fees for Bitcoin are very low, and there might be an extra cost involved in getting Bitcoin.

Faster transaction- All the transactions happen rapidly, irrespective of whether you are sending bitcoin to your business partner or a neighbour residing on another side of the globe. Normally, the time taken for a successful Bitcoin purchase can be verified in just an hour instead of waiting days on end for transfers of traditional money.

How to buy Bitcoin

Get a Bitcoin Wallet

Various bitcoin wallets are available online as well as offline. You can search for a bitcoin wallet online, and you can also install them by staying offline. As a result, you may place a strong password to protect the wallet. It is mainly software programming installed on your mobile, computer, or other digital devices. Open an Account in Exchange

You need to locate an authentic exchange and open an account in it. You can assess its authenticity by analyzing the cost and services involved. Always select a legit exchange that already runs with the right kind of market name so that you need not think about any fraudulent activities or hidden costs. You get access to the live price and get the authorization to purchase bitcoins through them after you open an account.

Select the right Payment Method

There are several modes of payment for your Bitcoin purchases, and you can use the main fiat currencies like Pounds US Dollars and other cryptocurrency coins like Ethereum. The mode of payment you select to buy bitcoins is the same for your withdrawals in various instances.

Buy Bitcoin

You can select the altcoins and fiat currencies available to buy bitcoins with the help of a trading system or a platform like https://bitiq.org/. The process is very easy, where you will have to transfer a similar amount against Bitcoin into your allotted wallet or account.

How to store Bitcoin in your wallet

You should always decide where you need to store Bitcoins as it is a common technique involved in buying or before purchasing Bitcoins. These coins are stored in a wallet that uses the bitcoin address of an individual for access only by using a protected private key. Several wallets are there: online wallets, electronic wallets, software and hardware wallets, paper and mobile wallets.

Wrapping it up !!!

Make sure that you select the ideal wallet that is convenient and secure. You can use the online wallets for transactions being connected to the Internet. The software wallet consists of a program that secures your keys, while the hardware wallet is good since you can use it offline. Bitcoin traders can also use mobile and electronic wallets while shopping. Finally, a paper wallet can also be used to note down your private key and secure it.

Remember, Bitcoin is still a new entrant, but with greater value it is one of the popular choices in the market, however, you must always do the right research before making a move.