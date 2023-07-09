Did you know that 66% of the US population showers at least once per day? When the water pressure is too low, it’s hard to wash properly, and you might be forced to rush through your shower.

Even though this type of scenario is pretty funny, it’s not ideal. When your water heater doesn’t have enough pressure, it forces your household to use more energy and run your water at a higher temperature.

As a result, you need a tankless water heater that provides a steady stream of water. These types of heaters are designed to fill up and heat as needed, which can even save you money.

Learn more about choosing the best tankless water heater for your household.

Consider Your Needs

When buying a water heater, it is important to consider your needs. This includes determining the flow rate of hot water you require and the flow rate of cold water. You should also consider the total gallons per minute needed and the size of your house.

Tankless water heaters come in various sizes, depending on your desired hot water. A single unit may be enough for small homes, while large homes may require multiple units for sufficient hot water.

Additionally, you should consider the fuel type of the tankless water heater, such as electric, natural gas, or propane. Considering these points will help you make an informed decision and choose a new water heater to fit your needs.

Comparing Energy Efficiency Ratings

Comparing energy efficiency ratings is essential to determine which option is the best for you. The efficiency rating is usually a percentage, with higher numbers indicating a more efficient unit.

When selecting an energy-efficient tankless water heater, look for models with a rating of at least 90%. This is the highest rating available for tankless water heaters. This provides the most efficient and cost-effective option.

It is important to note that some manufacturers may provide their rating, which may be higher or lower than the standard rating. You can also consult with professional water heater services to learn more about getting higher efficiency ratings. Researching and comparing the various energy efficiency ratings is worth the effort to find the most efficient and cost-effective tankless water heater.

Evaluating Brands and Warranties

When choosing a tankless water heater, it is important to look at the accompanying warranties. Most brands offer some kind of warranty for their models, whether a heat exchanger warranty or a limited warranty against manufacturer defects.

It’s important to compare across brands to find the best combination of quality, features, and cost for your particular application. Additionally, some warranties may be voided if installed incorrectly, so be sure to enlist the help of a qualified professional for installation.

Install the Best Tankless Water Heater for Your Home

The best tankless water heater for you should depend on your unique needs and preferences. There are many great options, but bear in mind your hot water usage and energy efficiency requirements. Research and compare models and brands before selecting the perfect unit for your home.

