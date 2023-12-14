There’s only one ‘HOW’ — go to a store and pick one for yourself. But this is not just about the how but also the why. If someone does not know why they do or have something, there’s a big chance the ‘thing’ will be abused. So why is a dual monitor perfect for Christmas?

People, including those close to you, carry a backlog of work everywhere, even during holiday seasons. Who says you cannot help them be more productive? Studies show that your product surges by about 9–50% when you use multiple monitors. Many monitor setups exist, but no one beats the Duex Plus portable monitor for laptops.

Aside from the fact that it is lightweight and can be carried from place to place, we will share many other reasons why it is the perfect dual monitor to gift to your loved one.

8 Reasons to Choose A Dual Monitor Setup.

We have put together other reasons why they would consider the gift thoughtful. Here are some of them:

It is lightweight and not gigantic.

This is a great place to start. If they like to travel or want to take their work, fun, or business around with them, then this is precisely what they would appreciate. All they would need to do is fold it together, put it in their bag, or unfold it and clamp it to their laptop. Also, the screen size ranges from 13–14 inches. This will fit nicely into their luggage without being a burden.

It is compatible with phones.

Imagine being able to view your phone apps on a larger screen. That’s what the Duex Plus portable monitor for laptops makes possible. In this series, there is a port for the USB-C cord. It lets you connect and work on your phone while viewing a bigger screen. Just look at that. At the moment, this is only accessible on Samsung Dex devices.

It is made to protect your eyes.

Eye strain is expected because we spend a lot of time staring at screens. But the Duex Plus helps curb that by providing an eye care mode that blocks the blue light. Studies show that a blue light filter helps to prevent the damage that could happen to the eye when staring at a screen for a long time. It leaves the eyes feeling comfortable, even after working for a long time.

It is compatible with all of your devices.

Gone are the days when you could only use specific devices with others. The portable monitor for laptops can be used with just about any device and operating system. Currently, it is compatible with Windows, MacOS, Linux, ChromeOS, Switch, and Android (Samsung Dex).

It has a fantastic display.

The best and standard screen resolution for modern computing is 1920×1080, also known as 1080p. It is the most popular resolution for gamers. The Duex Plus series comes with a screen resolution of 1920×1080. Aside from being great for entertainment, it is also suitable for gaming because it has a fast refresh rate.

It has a flexible mounting system.

You can choose whether you want to attach it to the left or right of your primary screen. The Duex Plus portable monitor has a feature that identifies which side you have placed and adjusts the orientation of the content to meet that need. It also allows you to choose either portrait or landscape mode. This is quite fascinating.

It is easy to set up.

You don’t have to be a techie to set it up. All you have to do is connect your cables (it comes with a USB-C cable with a USB-A adapter), and you are ready. Just plug it in and enjoy.

More screen space

Yes! The obvious, right? Who would not appreciate more screens? It allows you to do as many things as are necessary at once. For example, if you are a Forex trader, you would have enough screens to keep an eye on things without moving from one window to another.

Conclusion

We hope we have helped you see why this is the perfect dual monitor setup and the best Christmas gift you can give your loved one. At the moment, there is free shipping to the US. Also, you could get a discount on Christmas sales. So, buying it now for your loved ones is best. Or, who said you couldn’t give yourself a treat this Christmas? You deserve it. Go ahead.