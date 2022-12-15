Outdoor lighting is equally important as your interior lighting. Good outdoor lighting can increase the curb appeal of your property, create eye-catching focal points, and extend your living space. If you’re looking to create perfect outdoor lighting in your home or commercial property, you’ve come to the right place. At Mr. Electric of Katy, we’ve put together a number of tips to help you get started.

Wall sconces are perfect accent lights for illuminating and providing décor in recessed areas of your yard. There is a wide variety of wall sconces to choose from in terms of shapes, sizes, designs, and metal finishes. You can opt for cylinder lights that emit beams of light upwards and downwards, or install wall sconces with an open-bottomed design if you want to cast beams of light on recessed areas. Installing wall sconces is a lovely way to welcome guests to your home.

Install Path Lighting

Do not overlook the importance of strategically placed path lights. Apart from helping you navigate outdoor spaces, path lights can be used to highlight paths and walkways around your home. Path lights simply provide depth to your landscaping. You can also consider lighting up zones of activity and shining light on major focal points such as the pool. If you need ideas for path lighting designs, reach out to professional electricians in Conroe.

Hang Statement Pendants from Sturdy Branches

Outdoor tree lighting can add a magical touch to your outdoor spaces and provide excellent ambiance for entertaining guests even after the sun sets. If you have trees on your lawn with sturdy branches, you can consider hanging stylish pendants from the branches. There’s a wide range of modern and vintage-style pendants that are designed for outdoor use. Alternatively, you can hang pendants from a patio cover or any other sturdy structure and set the mood for a magical outdoor living space. Wherever you hang pendant lights in your outdoor space, they are sure to be a conversation starter.

Think About Security

Outdoor lighting doesn’t just increase the curb appeal of your outdoor spaces, but it also helps to improve security. Make sure your front door is well lit and install floodlights that illuminate large areas of your outdoor spaces. Motion-sensing floodlights can help deter burglars from trying to break into your home. It’s also a good idea to position outdoor light fixtures near entryways to your home. At Mr. Electric of Katy, we can help you design and install outdoor lighting systems with security in mind. Our electricians in Conroe have installed security lighting in many residential and commercial properties, so there’s no lighting installation job that is too big or too small for us.

Go LED

LED bulbs are recommended for outdoor lighting because they use up to 85% less energy than halogen or incandescent bulbs. Besides, LED bulbs have a longer lifespan and are almost maintenance-free.

Call Mr. Electric of Katy for All of Your Outdoor Lighting Needs

If you’re looking for an experienced electrician in Katy to help you install or repair outdoor lighting, get in touch with Mr. Electric of Katy. We are a professional electrical company providing expert outdoor, indoor, landscape, and Christmas lighting installation and replacement. Our experienced electricians in Katy have the expertise, experience, and tools to design and install different types of outdoor lighting systems.