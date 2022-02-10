Most people link pest control treatment with the summer season. Although the hot weather brings wasps, mosquitoes, and many other bothersome insects, there is more to the story. Pest control is not only associated with the summer season but with the winter season, as well. You are not the only person preparing for the chilly month as the temperature falls. Several pests and insects are also doing the same. They are looking out for warm places, and that includes your house. It’s the reason why winterizing the house and preparing for the colder month is vital. Hence, you can make provisions for pest control in the winter month to keep your home safe from these pathogens.

Seal holes and cracks

Sealing the outside of the house and any opening will help prevent pests and insects from coming inside. You must check different areas where pipes and utilities enter the home. Mice and rodents use these holes to enter your house.

Screen chimneys and vents

Keep the basement, attic, crawlspace, and chimney ventilated and dry. If you see any small opening near these areas, you must seal it with appropriate material.

Store firewood away

Winter calls for some bonfire. Hence, storing firewood is essential. But do you know that pests prefer these wooden piles as their residence? Yes, you heard it right. They get easy access to the house through these wooden piles stored nearby. Hence, moving this fireboard away from the residence reduces the risk of inviting pests inside the home. Additionally, inspect the firewood before taking them inside the house.

Go for professional handling

If you want to permanently eliminate mosquitoes, rats, and rodents from your house, you must go for regular pest control. The best way of getting rid of insects and rodents is by grabbing the help of professionals. They have the necessary tools and equipment to undertake the task. From proper inspection to rectification of these issues, they know every step. Moreover, professionals from Pelican Pest Control of Baton Rouge inspect the home for leaking pipes and damaged drains to give the best solutions. They will draw your attention to these critical areas and check other house vulnerabilities. After inspection, they will help you with the necessary pest control procedure, which reduces the risk of insect breeding inside the house. If you suspect pest infestation, hiring professionals is the only way out.

Most of these companies provide guaranteed pest-free homes, and they write it in contracts. Hence, you have to get in touch with them to prepare your house every season. Along with this, you must take several steps to reduce the chances of pest infestation in your home. By inspecting vulnerable areas, keeping up with the landscaping, and storing food properly, you can reduce the chances of pests entering the house. Along with this, regular cleaning of the house and the cabinets is necessary. It prevents potential pest problems because it eliminates the underlying cause.