As a realtor, you have the unique opportunity to communicate with your customers through mailers, such as postcards. Postcards are both cost-effective and recipient-friendly as they give homeowners ongoing news about the local real estate market.

Plus, you can use postcards in a variety of ways. Send postcards to share information about houses just listed for sale on the market, announce open house events, notify property owners about just-sold real estate, or target a specific audience.

Review Postcard Templates on a Site Like Wise Pelican

You can download just the right template for each postcard you send by visiting a site, such as Wise Pelican. You will also get more ideas about how to keep the momentum going, as postcards keep you and your business in the minds of potential customers.

Make Sure People Remember You

Just make sure that, when you create a postcard, always include a professional headshot, your brand logo, and contact details. While you can change postcard themes and templates, this part of the postcard should always remain the same. Staying consistent is important so people can identify you and remember you and your business.

Farm Leads in Your Targeted Area

You can also use real estate postcards to farm real estate leads. Choose a local area where you wish to focus that other realtors do not dominate. Next, think about who you want to target for your postcard marketing campaign. That way, you won’t waste any money on prospects that are not interested in buying or selling real estate.

For example, you might want to target older homeowners who wish to scale down. Or, perhaps, you’d rather pursue first-time homebuyers or families who are looking for a larger place to live. You might also bill yourself as a real estate specialist and help home buyers, for instance, who have listed their homes but have found them hard to sell.

What Is the Area’s Turnover?

You also want to check out the turnover rate for the area you want to farm. Naturally, you’ll want to find a neighborhood or subdivision that has a higher listing rate.

By keeping all the above factors in mind, you can make sending out postcards an ongoing activity in your real estate marketing campaigns.

Strengthen Your Presence Online

You can also use real estate postcards to strengthen your presence online. Add your web address and email to your postcards to your regular business address when they are mailed. Use them to support your expertise as a local realtor.

Send out postcards to share local real estate trends in your community or provide facts about the current sales prices in your community. Homeowners, even those not selling their real estate, like to stay apprised about current home sale prices. If they need to sell their house in the future, they’ll be more likely to remember your name and company.

Get Into the Habit – Send Out Real Estate Postcards Bi-Monthly or Monthly

The key to being successful is to send out postcards regularly – usually bi-weekly or weekly. By making this type of direct mailing a habit, you can support your online presence and stand out in your community as the realtor to call when someone needs to sell or buy a house.