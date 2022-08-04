After being used for a long time, keys start to experience wear due to metal fatigue and eventually break. The key can break inside the lock cylinder when turning if you are unlucky. While the internet has numerous tutorials on DIY solutions, it doesn’t guarantee the problem will be fixed and can even lead to further damage. Some tools at home effectively remove a broken key, such as tweezers, small needle nose pliers, paper clips, or glue gun sticks. However, if these tools are ineffective, it might be wise to hire a professional locksmith in Phoenix.

The last thing you want is to make the situation worse by using the wrong tools and techniques, which is not an issue for concern when you hire a locksmith. We leverage cutting-edge tools and equipment to ensure the process is done correctly with minimum or zero damage to existing structures. Here are some ways to extract a broken key from a lock.

Take the Lock Apart

In homes with Schlage door hardware or similar brands, the quickest and easiest solution is to take apart the lock so that the back side of the cylinder is exposed. The backside has holes you can poke into to push the key out, but the safety needs to be removed from the door for better access. A small rod like a paper clip is usually inserted into the back of the cylinder through the hole, pushing out the broken key. If you are not comfortable doing that, ask a local locksmith for help disassembling and reassembling the lock.

Use a Key Extractor to Remove a Broken Key

When you don’t have time for trial-and-error removing a broken key, use a professional tool to ease the process. Locksmiths use a key extractor for one purpose; to remove broken keys from locks. The most commonly used tool is a spiral key extractor with thin metal strips with grooves designed to grip the damaged key for easy removal. A key extractor is inserted along the edge of the cut side of the broken key, allowing you to push the pins up and out of the way so it can slide in seamlessly. Twist the critical extractor and gently pull it out several times, creating sufficient friction to pull the key out.

Try Needle Nose Pliers to Remove the Key

We recommend using any of these tools depending on the one you have on hand, but be careful to prevent pushing the key further into the cylinder. If the broken key is not pressed inside the cylinder and there’s just enough sticking out, you can use nose needle pliers to grab and pull it out. Tweezers can also extract a broken key since they are very thin. If these tools don’t work, contact a professional locksmith in Peoria to get the job done.

These are some compelling ways to extract a broken key from a lock. If you prefer a hands-off approach, contact us at Top Phoenix Locksmith and schedule an appointment with our representatives. We guarantee quality locksmith services at pocket-friendly rates.