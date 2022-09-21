Did you know that there are over five million car accidents in the United States every year? While cars are the top mode of transportation, operating a vehicle comes with risks that require automobile insurance.

Have you ever wondered how to file an auto insurance claim if you get into an accident? Here are some steps that you can take, whether your car is damaged or you have an auto accident injury.

Contact Your Insurance Company

After you have notified the authorities if needed, you should put in a call to your insurance company. You also need the insurance information of the other party so you can follow up with any claims and get compensation.

When you talk to an insurance agent, they will give you information on your deductible, and if you are at fault for the collision. You may also face an increase in your insurance rates if your driving record is no longer clean.

Get Plenty of Evidence and Documentation

With smartphones making pictures and videos more accessible than ever, it is easy to get all the evidence you need from your accident. Take pictures of every detail, even if you do not think you will need them later.

When you file an insurance claim, you can access it online or through your mobile insurance application. There, you will be able to upload all of your pictures and video so the claims adjuster can evaluate them.

Get Your Car Fixed or Replaced

Once your auto insurance claim documents go through, your claims adjuster will be able to give you an estimate of how much money you will receive. If your car is totaled, you will likely get a check in the mail to spend on a new vehicle.

Insurance may also give you a rental that you can use while you look for new cars. However, these rentals expire after a certain period, so make sure to buy a new car and avoid being charged extra for the car rental.

Consider Legal Representation

For an auto accident case, it is important that you get legal help if you need it. An attorney can assist you with filing disability claims or suing another party for your injury.

If you also have another vehicle like a motorcycle, you may need a special type of attorney to help you if you have any claims. Learn more on motorcycle accident attorneys to determine what you need.

Know How to File an Auto Insurance Claim

If you have a car, you should not worry about getting coverage if you get into an accident. With these tips, you can get your information in before the claim filing deadline and fix your problem in no time.

Want to learn more about all things related to auto ownership? Check out our site for answers to your questions regarding cars and insurance.