After weeks of mulling, you’ve decided: you’re getting a Jeep Grand Cherokee. That’s totally understandable since the midsize SUV has tons going for it. But now comes the part that you’re less wild about, and that’s the buying process. Well, never fear. Here’s how to get a good deal on a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

This was the year the venerable and always popular Cherokee got a complete overhaul. The new model, which starts at about $38,000, is lighter, taller, broader, and longer than the iteration it supplants, and the interior is improved as well. What’s more, there are added safety features, and Uconnect 5 is now standard for 2022. Oh, and the latest GC handles nicely for its brawn.

Because Jeep saw how the Wrangler 4xe was welcomed by enthusiasts, it figured it’d put that technology on this Grand Cherokee as well. The plug-in hybrid model appeals to both off-road types and the environmentally conscious.

How to Get a Good Deal

Here are some ways to make sure you get the best deal possible on your new GC.

Keep an eye out for incentives. Jeep regularly posts incentives, which are discounts manufacturers offer consumers as cash rebates, special leases, or low APR financing. Sometimes, automakers will offer extra incentives to demographics such as newly minted college graduates or members of the military. Because the Grand Cherokee is popular, you’re somewhat less likely to find such offers, but it’s worth a try. To look for incentives, you can check Jeep’s website.

Learn the vehicle’s invoice price. Did you know there’s a difference between the MSRP and the invoice price? Well, knowing the difference could give you bargaining leverage and help you save cash. While it’s a bit more nuanced, the simplest explanation is that the MSRP is for you – the consumer – while the invoice price is what dealers pay.

The MSRP, also known as the sticker price, can be found on the new GC’s window or in all online reviews. It includes the ride’s base price, possible dealer add-ons, factory packages or options, and the varying destination charge. In the interim, check out these Jeep Grand Cherokee lease deals.

The invoice price, which is lower than the MSRP, isn’t as easy to determine. Automoblog offers a research tool you can use, as does Rydeshopper. You can also politely ask the salesperson for the price.

Do Your Homework. Go the extra mile and see whether any sales trends can clue you in as to hot and cold vehicles in your area. Again, knowledge is power, and such insight can help you with GC negotiations. You also want to be certain you know something about the Jeep factory warranty, since, based on how many miles you plan to put on your Grand Cherokee, an extended warranty might make sense.

Take a clear-eyed look at features and options. The Grand Cherokee offers a dazzling array of bells and whistles, but they can start to add up. To keep the vehicle price as low as possible, consider your wants versus needs.

Stop by your bank before you buy. You’re always in a position of more power if you know how much you can finance beforehand. Get that squared away with your bank or credit union before dealer negotiations begin.

Don’t be rushed. If you need time to think before making a final decision, ask the salesperson to put the final sale price in writing and take a whole day before ultimately deciding.

In summary, getting a good deal on a Jeep Grand Cherokee involves steps including checking for incentives, finding out how much the dealer paid for the SUV, tracking sales trends beforehand, taking your time before agreeing to a price, and finding out what ahead of time what kind of financing you can get.