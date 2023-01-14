Has your credit score taken a hit in the past year?

Even if you pay your bills on time and stay out of credit card debt, your score can still take a hit if you open new accounts. Other events, like foreclosures or lawsuits, can also harm your score.

The only way to have the best credit score possible is to practice good credit habits. A higher credit score leads to better interest rates on loans and better terms on credit cards.

So, how do you improve your credit score? Focus on the five simple tips below.

1. Check Your Credit Report

Make sure all the information on it is accurate and up-to-date. This includes personal details, address, payment and borrowing histories, and any public records, including bankruptcies and foreclosures.

Report any discrepancies immediately, as small changes can affect your credit score and future credit applications. Taking the time to check your credit history allows you to see what factors are influencing your credit score and any potential changes you can make to improve it.

2. Pay Bills on Time

Late payments affect your credit score, so it is important to pay your bills on time every time. This simple step can help you improve your credit score over time.

Establishing a reliable payment history is essential, so set up automatic transfers from your checking account to your creditors. Doing this will ensure that you never miss a due date.

3. Lower Your Credit Utilization

Your credit utilization ratio is a crucial factor in improving your credit score. To help lower your credit use ratio and improve your credit score, you should always check to ensure your credit card balance is lower than its limit.

Additionally, avoid applying for too many credit cards and making too many purchases. This will help you maintain the balance-to-limit ratio.

4. Avoid Taking Out New Debt

Avoiding taking on extra debt can improve your credit score. This means you should avoid taking out extra loans or lines of credit as they will likely hurt your credit score. It is important to note that if you already have considerable debt, it is better to reduce this rather than take out more loans.

5. Consider Credit Counseling

Credit counseling is a simple step that can have a lasting impact on helping improve your credit score. Whether you are wondering, “Is 500 a good Credit-score?”—it may be considered fair but could likely be improved—or you are having difficulty managing debt, credit counseling can help. Credit counseling is intended to give you the best advice on budgeting your money to make better financial decisions.

With counseling, you can establish and manage a budget, lower interest rates, and consolidate debt to improve your credit score.

Take Proactive Steps Now to Improve Your Credit Score

Following the five steps above will improve your credit score. Paying your bills on time and keeping a low balance are great first steps, but it will take time to see the results. Take proactive steps and soon you will see the positive effects!

So, start with these steps today and take control of your credit!

Did you find this article useful? Check out the rest of our blogs for more!