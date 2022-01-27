The middle of winter can be a bit of a drag. The air is frigid, the days are short, and the commutes to and from work are hampered by slush and snow. But, as with most things in life, winter has its fair share of silver linings too. The brisk air can be refreshing. Huddling indoors can feel like a warm hug. And there’s just something special about a mid-winter party – gathering in the warmth with close friends is a convivial, communal experience you just don’t find in an outdoor summer party.

Throwing a winter party doesn’t have to be especially challenging either. After a holiday season spent toiling in the kitchen, you can give yourself a break by ordering delivery. After all, winter parties are more about enjoying company than impressing people with your culinary chops.

There are just a few small things to consider. Not every food travels well, nor does every type of food appeal to large groups. Moreover, the food delivery platform you choose can have a marked impact on how fresh and hot the food is when it arrives.

In this article, let’s explore how to order delivery for a party the right way, starting with choosing a delivery platform, and finishing with specific suggestions for crowd-pleasing dishes.

Choosing the Right Food Delivery Platform

There are two main criteria to keep in mind when choosing a food delivery platform:

The food should be fast and fresh

And the delivery should be fee-less

There’s nothing worse than opening a delivery food box to find a soggy, lukewarm meal. Your guests will probably grin and bear it but rest assured they will be saving their appetite for when they leave the party. To spare yourself (and guests) the misfortune, find a food delivery platform that boasts 30-minute-or-less delivery, that way, you can ensure you’re putting fresh food on the table. You can find fresh food delivery in Miami, New York, Los Angeles, and several other urban centers, so this shouldn’t be an issue.

On the other hand, Fee-less delivery allows you to order a range of dishes without breaking the bank. When ordering food for a party, it’s best to be mindful of diverse tastes and dietary restrictions. If you can find a food delivery platform offering fee-less delivery, you can order from several restaurants without incurring multiple fees.

When Should You Order Your Party Food?

Ideally, you want the food to arrive in the first half of the evening, so guests aren’t drinking on an empty stomach. Conversely, you probably don’t want the food to arrive too early, or the party might seem rushed. A good rule of thumb is to order the food once all your guests are settled with a drink in hand. If you choose a delivery service that offers a 30-minutes-or-less guarantee, you’ll have a pretty clear idea of when the food will show up.

The Best Delivery Food for a Party

There are no right or wrong answers here. The food you choose will ultimately depend on your guests’ particular tastes and dietary restrictions. Since every party is different, all this article can do is offer popular delivery items that most people love.

The criteria here are simple. You want:

Transportability: Dishes that travel well

Popularity: Dishes that are reliable crowd-pleasers

Customizability: Food items that you can tweak according to individual tastes

Dietary friendliness: Cuisines that offer attractive choices for vegetarians, vegans, gluten- and dairy-free individuals, and those with allergies.

Let’s explore some examples. Fried chicken is usually a fantastic option since it has popularity and transportability working in its favor (you wouldn’t think fried chicken travels well, but it really does!). BBQ is great for similar reasons: slow-cooked, smoked meats travel exceptionally well and generally go over a hit with hungry party guests.

There’s a reason that pizza is such a common party food: it is endlessly customizable, perfectly transportable, and incredibly popular. Guests can choose the toppings they like, allowing you to cater to several tastes all at once. Several pizza restaurants these days also offer gluten-free crusts and dairy-free cheeses, making pizza a surprisingly dietary-friendly option too.

Finally, Indian cuisine ticks all the boxes on the above criteria. It’s customizable (most curries come with a choice of protein or vegetable). It’s transportable. It’s popular, at least with the majority of food-lovers. And you can often find compelling dairy-free, gluten-free, and nut-free options on an Indian menu.

Next time you throw a party, take some time to consider your delivery options. Choose a platform that offers fresh, fast delivery. Place your order once all your guests have arrived. And select crowd-pleasing, customizable dishes that travel well.