Are you thinking about visiting the Sunshine State next year? It’s one of the most popular states in the United States for family vacations as there’s so much to see and do in Florida. That said, this can make the prospect of planning a vacation there even more daunting.

If you think that Florida is the perfect vacation destination for you and your family, but you don’t know where to even begin in planning your trip, then the blog below will tell you everything you need to know—from where to stay, when to go, and what to do.

Decide where you want to go

One of the first things that you need to do when planning a family vacation to Florida is to decide where you want to go. There are 267 cities, 123 towns, and 21 villages in Florida, so you’ll need to narrow down your search quite a bit.

When deciding where to go, think about what you want from your vacation. Do you want to spend a lot of time at the beach? Do you want to hit the theme parks? Or maybe, you want to immerse your family in culture?

Whatever it is that you want, make sure you pick a location that offers this, as well as one that’s family-friendly.

Book your flights and accommodation

You probably already have a good idea of what type of accommodation suits your family. Some people love the convenience of hotels and resorts, whereas others prefer the freedom of beach camping in Florida or booking an Airbnb.

When it comes to booking your accommodation and your flights, the earlier you can do this, the better, as this will help to ensure you get the dates you want and it can also help to save you money.

Plan your itinerary

Although not everyone likes to plan what they’re going to do each day, this can help to make your family vacation run more smoothly. At the very least, you should decide what local attractions and sights you want to see, especially those that require tickets, as all the most popular ones get booked up fast.

If you don’t want to plan your entire itinerary, why not make a list that includes one thing that each family member wants to do so that you can make sure everyone is happy and catered for?

Set your budget for spending

Everyone knows how expensive family vacations can be, with the rising cost of food, drink, and days out. To make sure that you don’t spend more than you can afford or, even worse, run out of money halfway through your trip, it can be a good idea to set a budget for spending.

Make sure that this includes everything that you haven’t already paid for but intend to do, including meals out or food for self-catering, gifts to bring home, local attractions, and also some cash for emergencies as you never know when you might need it.